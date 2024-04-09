Rossum's AI-first Intelligent Document Processing Solution Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

Rossum is now available in the Coupa App Marketplace, extending Coupa's platform and enabling customers to better automate and accelerate invoice processing

LONDON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum , a leader in intelligent document processing, today announced it will offer its next-generation AI for document understanding and end-to-end automation in the Coupa App Marketplace, connecting businesses with certified, pre-built solutions. Coupa certified Rossum's best-in-class invoice extraction features for use within the Coupa platform. Coupa helps teams collaborate to build more agile and sustainable operations, delivering intelligent and responsible spending strategies to meet their companies' purpose.

Rossum's platform leverages advanced AI to automate transactional documents end-to-end and deliver business value beyond productivity. For Coupa customers, this certified integration is an opportunity to gain time and accuracy by automating the ingestion and processing of all invoices, from PDFs to paper, straight into their downstream ERP system without the need for templates.

With a language-agnostic approach and master data validation, Rossum's AI-first cloud-native platform ensures seamless and accurate invoice processing, enabling global businesses to streamline their procurement and financial processes efficiently, no matter the region or document format.

"The growing volume, complexity, and urgency of document processing is creating chaos for businesses everywhere; the need for seamless integration between systems is imperative now," said Nigel Pegg, SVP of Coupa Platform and App Marketplace at Coupa. "We're proud to have Rossum on the Coupa App Marketplace, giving our customers even greater access to next-gen AI for automating the accurate processing of invoices end-to-end."

As a certified Coupa App Marketplace solution, Rossum's AI-powered invoice automation meets the requirements established by Coupa through its Partner Program and is available in the Coupa App Marketplace. The App Marketplace Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect to the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and mitigate business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

"Connecting Rossum's AI-first intelligent document processing solution into the Coupa platform gives our customers a streamlined integration experience and faster document processing, cost savings, increased accuracy and better data control for trustworthy end-to-end automation," said David Jamieson, Global Alliances Director at Rossum. "We are proud to be part of the Coupa App Marketplace and a trusted technology partner. We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to further help customers transform their invoice processing workflows at scale."

For more information on Rossum and how it can improve efficiency and productivity by automating end-to-end invoice processing workflows and eliminating manual data entry into Coupa, as well as your downstream accounting system, visit Rossum on the Coupa App Marketplace here , or come meet us at the Americas Coupa Inspire event from April 22nd to 24th.

Coupa, Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM), CoupaLink, and all Coupa logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Coupa Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Rossum

Rossum leads the charge in intelligent document processing. Delivering an advanced transactional document automation platform to over 300 enterprise businesses across the globe looking to tame document chaos.

Focused on driving unmatched productivity and accuracy, Rossum's AI-first, cloud-native approach transforms business workflows end to end, addressing risks, enhancing business relationships, and unlocking real-time strategic insights from transactional data. The platform's adaptive design seamlessly integrates human expertise and technology, offering enterprises a tailored solution for optimal return on automation. Explore the possibilities at rossum.ai

SOURCE Rossum