Rossum Streamlines NetSuite Integrations with 8Quanta Partnership

LONDON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum, a leader in intelligent document processing , announced today a strategic partnership with 8Quanta, a leading finance consulting firm, to reinforce its capabilities in terms of NetSuite integrations for its US client base.

This collaboration brings together Rossum's AI-first document automation platform with 8Quanta 's proven track record in NetSuite implementation, optimization, and support to automate the processing and validation of invoices and purchase orders.

8Quanta's custom integration services and solutions, combined with Rossum's unique technology and API access, guarantee seamless data flow and interoperability, eliminating bottlenecks, validating data through highly configurable matching rules, and identifying duplicates. Strategic process automation: Rossum and 8Quanta use their deep technology and implementation expertise to understand each company's processes and business' languages, translate them into automated workflows, and drive impactful automation.

Rossum and 8Quanta use their deep technology and implementation expertise to understand each company's processes and business' languages, translate them into automated workflows, and drive impactful automation. Comprehensive support and optimization: 8Quanta's ongoing support and optimization services, alongside Rossum's technological advancements, guarantee businesses have the latest solutions for their NetSuite deployments.

"Together with 8Quanta, we are excited to offer a powerful solution specifically designed to address the automation challenges faced by finance teams working with NetSuite," said David Jamieson, Global Alliances Director at Rossum. "Our AI document processing platform , coupled with 8Quanta's deep NetSuite knowledge, will streamline document workflows, reduce manual work and human errors, and empower finance professionals to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business growth."

"We are thrilled to partner with Rossum to deliver a best-in-class solution for NetSuite integrations," said Mark McDonald, COO 8Quanta. "By combining our expertise, we empower finance teams to overcome common integration and automation challenges, and unlock the true potential of NetSuite. This translates to increased efficiency, improved data accuracy, and ultimately, a significant competitive advantage for our clients."

For more information about the partnership between Rossum and 8Quanta, please visit rossum.ai.

About Rossum

Rossum leads the charge in intelligent document processing. Delivering an advanced transactional document automation platform to over 300 enterprise businesses across the globe looking to tame document chaos.

Focused on driving unmatched productivity and accuracy, Rossum's AI-first, cloud-native approach transforms business workflows end to end, addressing risks, enhancing business relationships, and unlocking real-time strategic insights from transactional data. The platform's adaptive design seamlessly integrates human expertise and technology, offering enterprises a tailored solution for optimal return on automation.

About 8Quanta

8Quanta is an integrative software developer and consulting firm. We support Netsuite users with a focus of helping them to maximize the potential of their NetSuite Investment.

We serve more than 180 companies in these major industry verticals: wholesale distribution, manufacturing, supply chain, non-profit, professional services, medical, retail, government and e-commerce.

