Rosy Raises $1 Million in Seed Funding Round to Improve the Sex Lives of Women

Board-certified Ob/Gyn, Dr. Lyndsey Harper, MD, FACOG, IF, founded the company after hearing many of her patients share frustrations about their decreased sex drive. She discovered that research and solutions for women are severely lacking and Ob/Gyns are not given the training in medical school to address it. In 2018, Dr. Harper left her private practice to champion women's sexual education and started working on Rosy.

"My goal with Rosy is to use modern technology to make education and resources easily accessible for the millions of women who need it," said Harper. "As an Ob/Gyn, we don't even have the training to treat female sexual dysfunction, yet male sexual dysfunction research and treatment options have been on the market for decades. After I kept hitting a wall searching for available resources, I realized it was my responsibility to help not only my patients but women across the country."

Rosy aims to reduce the shame and isolation that women experience around sex. Nearly half of all women experience some form of sexual dysfunction in the United States. Since there is no one-size-fits-all solution for these common problems, Rosy takes a holistic approach with a goal to not only improve sexual function, but also to improve self-esteem, overall health, and strengthen relationships.

The women's health technology company secured funding from angel and VC investors, including Alex Snodgrass, Founder of The Defined Dish; James Beshara, Investor and Founder/CEO of Tilt; Erin Newman, MD, Dallas-based Ob/Gyn; Laura Baldwin, Managing Director at Golden Seeds; and VC funds Joyance Partners and Social Starts.

"Rosy is solving a real problem for all women. We have been embarrassed for far too long to bring up the very topic of sex with our partner, our friends, even with our own doctor," says Alex Snodgrass, Rosy investor and Founder of The Defined Dish. "Rosy is breaking down that stigma and helping women to take back control of their sexual health supported by research-based tools and information. Lyndsey is a true champion for lifting up women, and it's been incredible to hear the stories of lives changed and relationships improved from Rosy users."

"When you meet Lyndsey, it's apparent that she is on a mission to make healthcare resources more accessible to women by using technology," said James Beshara, investor and Founder/CEO of Tilt. "I had no idea this issue was so prevalent. Women don't have even close to the same number of resources as men, and investing in companies like Rosy is essential for closing that healthcare gap."

Each day, Rosy fosters thousands of connections among women on its platform. The platform also boasts more than 2,500 healthcare providers and physicians actively referring their patients to the platform. Its education and resource library includes more than 100 unique, short video lessons, guided classes, and romantic stories. Rosy recently launched a first-of-its-kind community where women can anonymously ask questions about sex, relationships, and everything in between.

