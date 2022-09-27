Rotary Air Compressor Market to record USD 3.14 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by rising number of HVAC installations

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Rotary Air Compressor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 3.14 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The Report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rotary Air Compressor Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Curtis Toledo Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Dover Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd, Frank Technologies Pvt Ltd, G and E Industrial Supplies Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., VMAC Global Technology Inc, and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants.

Although the rising number of HVAC installations will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global rotary air compressor market is segmented as below:

End-user

Manufacturing Industry



Mining and Metallurgy Industry



Others

The manufacturing industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the extensive use of rotary air compressors in various manufacturing industries, including automotive, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, home appliances, semiconductors and electronics, and textiles.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as a major market for rotary air compressors, occupying 48% of the global market share. Factors such as rapid economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and thriving end-user industries are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rotary air compressor market report covers the following areas:

Rotary Air Compressor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rotary air compressor market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the rotary air compressor market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Rotary Air Compressor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rotary air compressor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rotary air compressor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rotary air compressor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rotary air compressor market vendors

Rotary Air Compressor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Curtis Toledo Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Dover Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd, Frank Technologies Pvt Ltd, G and E Industrial Supplies Inc, Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., VMAC Global Technology Inc, and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

