Rotary Pump Market by Type, Operating Capacity, Pump Characteristics, Raw Material, End-use Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rotary Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rotary pump market was worth US$ 4.8 Billion in 2018. According to the report, the market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 5.8 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

Rotary pumps are gaining traction across the globe owing to their ability to handle high differential pressure, high-viscosity performance and compact design. As a result of these characteristics, they find applications in numerous industry verticals ranging from chemical industry to pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology applications, marine industry applications, etc.

Besides this, with the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), pump manufacturers are introducing highly efficient and cost-effective rotary pumps integrated with next generation connected technologies that can automate various processes.

Apart from this, the leading rotary pump companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to diversify their product portfolio and expand geographic reach by gaining an edge over their competitors. For instance, Dover Corporation has acquired All-Flo, a manufacturer of specialty air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps, which is now a part of the Pump Solutions Group (PSG) unit within Dover's Fluids segment.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Dover Corporation, SPX Flow, Xylem Inc., Colfax Corporation, IDEX Corporation, Busch Systems, Gardner Denver Holdings, Atlas Copco, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology, ULVAC, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global rotary pump market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global rotary pump industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operating capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pump characteristic?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global rotary pump industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global rotary pump industry?

What is the structure of the global rotary pump industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global rotary pump industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rotary Pump Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Operating Capacity

5.5 Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics

5.6 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Vane

6.2 Screw

6.3 Lobe

6.4 Gear

6.5 Progressive Cavity (PC)

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Operating Capacity

7.1 Small (Up to 500 gpm)

7.2 Medium (500-1000 gpm)

7.3 High (More Than 1000 gpm)



8 Market Breakup by Pump Characteristic

8.1 Standard Pumps

8.2 Engineered Pumps

8.3 Special Purpose Pumps



9 Market Breakup by Raw Material

9.1 Bronze

9.2 Cast Iron

9.3 Polycarbonate

9.4 Stainless Steel

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

10.1 Oil and Gas

10.2 Power Generation

10.3 Chemical and Petrochemical

10.4 Water and Wastewater

10.5 Food and Beverage

10.6 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Asia Pacific

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Dover Corporation

16.3.2 SPX Flow

16.3.3 Xylem Inc.

16.3.4 Colfax Corporation

16.3.5 IDEX Corporation

16.3.6 Busch Systems

16.3.7 Gardner Denver Holdings

16.3.8 Atlas Copco

16.3.9 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

16.3.10 ULVAC



