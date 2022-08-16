Rotary Steerable Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 2.92 Billion, Increase in Investments Toward Directional Drilling to Drive Growth - Technavio

Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided by Technavio. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Market Driver

The increase in investments toward directional drilling is driving the growth of the market. Directional drilling helps in controlling the direction of the wellbore being drilled. It is mainly used for offshore and unconventional oil and gas production. Moreover, it helps reach the shale reservoir with a horizontal path to cover maximum contact with the reservoir. According to the IEA, the global investment in upstream oil and gas grew by around 5% in 2018 compared to 2017. The increase in upstream investments varies based on the upstream oil and gas companies. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Vendors

The rotary steerable systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. APS Technology Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Compass Directional Guidance Inc., D Tech Rotary Steerable, DoubleBarrel RSS, Enteq Upstream Plc, Gyrodata Inc., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, HXR Drilling Services, INCO DRILLING BV, LEAM Drilling Services, NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International, Turbo Drill Industries Inc., and Weatherford International Plc, among others, are the main players in the market.

Rotary Steerable Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Onshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rotary Steerable Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The onshore segment will be the largest revenue-generating application segment during the forecast period. Drilling automation is mainly used in onshore oil and gas projects. Onshore drilling includes the setting up of oil rigs as well as the drilling of oil wells on land surfaces. These projects have a low initial cost and time compared with offshore drilling. Such factors will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the recovery in crude oil prices and the significant growth in shale oil production in the US. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the rotary steerable systems market in North America.

Rotary Steerable Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Oman, China, Russia, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled APS Technology Inc., Baker Hughes Co., Compass Directional Guidance Inc., D Tech Rotary Steerable, DoubleBarrel RSS, Enteq Upstream Plc, Gyrodata Inc., Halliburton Co., Huisman Equipment BV, HXR Drilling Services, INCO DRILLING BV, LEAM Drilling Services, NOV Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Scientific Drilling International, Turbo Drill Industries Inc., and Weatherford International Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Energy Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Oman - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Oman - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Oman - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Oman - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Oman - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 APS Technology Inc.

Exhibit 93: APS Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: APS Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: APS Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 96: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.5 D Tech Rotary Steerable

Exhibit 101: D Tech Rotary Steerable - Overview



Exhibit 102: D Tech Rotary Steerable - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: D Tech Rotary Steerable - Key offerings

10.6 DoubleBarrel RSS

Exhibit 104: DoubleBarrel RSS - Overview



Exhibit 105: DoubleBarrel RSS - Business segments



Exhibit 106: DoubleBarrel RSS - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: DoubleBarrel RSS - Segment focus

10.7 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 108: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Halliburton Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Huisman Equipment BV

Exhibit 113: Huisman Equipment BV - Overview



Exhibit 114: Huisman Equipment BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Huisman Equipment BV - Key offerings

10.9 NOV Inc.

Exhibit 116: NOV Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: NOV Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: NOV Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: NOV Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: NOV Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Scientific Drilling International

Exhibit 125: Scientific Drilling International - Overview



Exhibit 126: Scientific Drilling International - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Scientific Drilling International - Key offerings

10.12 Weatherford International Plc

Exhibit 128: Weatherford International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: Weatherford International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Weatherford International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 131: Weatherford International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Weatherford International Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

