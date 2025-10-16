Roth Staffing Companies Celebrates a Decade of Great Place To Work® Certification™

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing Companies is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified™ company for 10 consecutive years. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Roth Staffing. This year, 95% of their employees said Roth Staffing is a great place to work – 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Roth Staffing celebrates 10 consecutive years of being a Great Place to Work Certified company.

To celebrate this incredible milestone, Roth Staffing was honored at the Great Place To Work® For All Summit™ in Las Vegas on April 8, 2025. At this special event, companies like Roth Staffing, with an incredible 10 years of consecutive Certification were recognized. Each of these "Decade of Great" companies experienced:

Special award and recognition during the For All Summit™

Exclusive tools to amplify their accomplishment

Networking opportunities with fellow Decade of Great leaders

The Summit also featured:

Visionary keynotes, expert panels, and engaging focus sessions that delivered actionable insights to transform leadership and workplace culture

Braindates, a unique networking experience where attendees connected with like-minded leaders to share ideas, tackle challenges, and spark innovation

Tailored programming like the Executive Leadership Experience, focus sessions, Braindates and more to grow impact as workplace leaders

"We are truly honored to be recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified company for the tenth consecutive year," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "This milestone is a testament to the culture we've built together. Our coworkers are the heart of Roth Staffing, and their dedication has shaped the workplace we celebrate today. Being part of the 'Decade of Great' reflects the passion, integrity, and care that define Roth Staffing. We remain dedicated to creating remarkable experiences and nurturing a culture where every coworker can thrive, grow, belong, and feel proud of the work they do."

"Great Place To Work Certification benchmarks the exceptional workplace that Roth Staffing has built, highlighting their trust-based leadership and commitment to employee growth and well-being," said Paul Wolcott, president of Great Place To Work.

Wolcott emphasizes that this recognition reflects a company's ability to turn employee feedback into meaningful action and sustained cultural excellence. "This prestigious designation is sought by companies that accelerate their business performance by going beyond measuring just employee engagement. Certified companies trust Great Place To Work's products and services, knowing that fostering great leaders and measuring trust benefits both people and business. Pursuing this Certification helps organizations capture key employee feedback and benchmark their workplace against the best, driving improvements in productivity, innovation, and sustained market-beating performance."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience — specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work Certified.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies