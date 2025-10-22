Roth Staffing Companies Wins Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for 2025

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing Companies has announced that it is a 2025 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner in the categories of Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, and Professional Development. The winners were announced by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

Roth Staffing's Denver team meet up to connect and share best practices.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplaces culture. Roth Staffing was recognized in three categories:

Employee Appreciation

This award celebrates organizations who demonstrate gratefulness for the efforts of employees, and that employees reciprocate by being motivated to give their best at work.

Employee Well-Being

This award celebrates organizations who put the health and wellness of their employees at the center of their workplace culture.

Professional Development

This award celebrates organizations who focus on developing their employees' careers and enable them to grow professionally.

"Being recognized with the Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award is a true honor for Roth Staffing, as it reflects the voices of our coworkers and speaks to the strong culture we have built together," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "At Roth Staffing, we believe that when you truly value and invest in your team, they flourish both professionally and personally. Thank you to our dedicated coworkers who bring our Purpose - 'To make life better for the people we serve' - to life every day."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Details about how Roth Staffing Companies builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies