Roth Staffing Companies Named as One of the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. 2026

ORANGE, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing Companies has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States in 2026, based on revenue. Roth Staffing ranked #85 out of 214 staffing firms listed that generated $100 million or more in U.S. staffing revenue in the previous year (2025). Roth Staffing has consistently been included on the prestigious list for the past 21 years.

Roth Staffing coworkers gather in front of the company’s corporate headquarters. The company was recently recognized on Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) Largest Staffing Firms in the United States list, reflecting continued growth, industry leadership, and commitment to creating remarkable experiences for clients, job seekers, and coworkers.

Added together, these firms generated $122.4 billion in such revenue, making up 69% of the market by SIA estimates. Staffing revenue in the report includes temporary staffing, direct hire and retained search as well as temp-to-hire conversions.

"In a market that continues to face economic uncertainty and shifting workforce needs, SIA's recognition of Roth Staffing Companies as one of the largest staffing firms in the U.S. underscores the strength, adaptability, and consistency we've built over our 32 years in business," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Our success is not only measured by revenue, but by the lasting relationships we cultivate and the positive impact we have on our clients and candidates. At the heart of it all is our coworkers' commitment to our values-driven, people-first culture. We know that when we invest in our coworkers and create an exceptional workplace, it drives better outcomes for everyone we serve."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations throughout the US. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About SIA

Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA's proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. SIA also provides training and accreditation with their Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies