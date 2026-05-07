Ultimate Staffing Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2026 List

ORANGE, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Staffing has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2026. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on May 5, 2026, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Members of the Fresno Ultimate Staffing team connect during a work outing, reflecting the collaboration, mutual support, and shared commitment to excellence that drive their success.

The award ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. The survey was conducted among experts from the fields of recruitment consulting and human resources, as well as candidates who have worked with recruiting firms. The ranking is based on over 18,000 recommendations from over 13,000 participants. This prestigious award highlights the firm's continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and unmatched client and candidate satisfaction in the recruitment industry.

"We are honored that Roth Staffing's specialized business line, Ultimate Staffing, has again been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms for 2026," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Our Ultimate Staffing coworkers lead with heart and integrity, embrace innovation, and are committed to creating remarkable experiences for the clients we serve and the candidates we place. We are proud of this achievement and remain focused on raising the bar for excellence in the staffing industry."

For more information about Ultimate Staffing and its award-winning recruitment services, visit ultimatestaffing.com.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across the United States. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies