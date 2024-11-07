Rothschild Wealth Partners Announces Rebranded Vision

Wealth Management Firm Builds on Legacy and Innovation

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rothschild Investment LLC, a firm synonymous with wealth management since 1908, and Sentinus LLC are excited to unveil their rebranded vision, marking a transformative chapter in their storied history.

Founded by Monroe Rothschild and Samuel Karger as Rothschild & Company, the firm has long been recognized for its resilience through some of the most challenging periods in economic history. With pivotal moments such as Samuel Karger's leadership during the Great Depression, Robert Karger's strategic guidance through mid-century market shifts, and Richard Karger's steadfast vision throughout the 2008 financial crisis, the firm cemented its reputation as a beacon of disciplined portfolio management and forward-thinking solutions.

Sentinus, LLC adds to this illustrious legacy with its own rich history, tracing back to the visionary Reynolds Financial Group, established in 1946 by WWII veteran Richard A. Reynolds. RFG was built on the bedrock of progressive wealth management and an unwavering focus on client service. This legacy was then carried forward by Scott Reynolds and, most recently, by his son-in-law, Tyler Qualio, who spearheaded the evolution into Sentinus, LLC—a firm that continues to set standards for customer-centric financial strategies and streamlined services.

With each of these firms recently under the stewardship of third generations of their respective founding families, the combined entity is now being led by President Phil Johnson and his executive team. This seasoned team is committed to honoring the same foundational principles that led them here while also integrating financial innovations for the future.

Introducing Rothschild Wealth Partners, the new identity embodies the combined legacy of two firms that share nearly two centuries of excellence and a steadfast commitment to personalized wealth management.

"Our new brand reflects our shared values and strengths, combining nearly 200 years of financial stewardship with innovative technology as we look to the future," said Phil Johnson, President and Partner of Rothschild Wealth Partners.

With this rebranding, Rothschild Wealth Partners is also excited to announce the launch of its new website, representing a digital transformation that will enhance the client experience. This platform integrates tools for investment management, streamlined access to financial insights, and seamless communication between clients and their dedicated advisors, signaling a new service delivery.

"As we move forward, we remain dedicated to the personalized service that our clients have come to expect while utilizing modern solutions to ensure we continue delivering the highest level of care," added James Franke, Managing Director and Partner.

Rothschild Wealth Partners serves affluent individuals, multi-generational families, and businesses across the U.S., with offices in Chicago, Oakbrook, Denver, and Nashville. Whether guiding families through life's financial complexities or supporting small-to-medium-sized businesses with tailored tax and succession planning, the firm's team of highly credentialed advisors is committed to helping clients achieve their long-term financial goals.

Originally founded in Chicago in 1908, Rothschild Wealth Partners – formerly known, respectively, as Rothschild Investment LLC and Sentinus LLC – is a high-touch, independent financial advisory firm focused on service and creative thinking. The team provides personalized wealth and life management solutions focusing on disciplined portfolio management. Rothschild Wealth Partners serves affluent individuals, multi-generational families, couples nearing retirement, and businesses with investment, tax strategies, and comprehensive financial planning knowledge.

