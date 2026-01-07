Rothschild Wealth Partners Welcomes Former Wells Fargo Advisor Bret Petersen as Managing Director & Partner

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rothschild Wealth Partners, an independent wealth management firm serving affluent families and business owners nationwide, today announced that Bret Petersen has joined the firm as Managing Director & Partner.

Petersen brings more than 20 years of industry experience and approximately $150 million in assets under management. He advises business owners, high-net-worth individuals, and multi-generational families with a focus on comprehensive financial planning and long-term wealth strategies.

Petersen joins Rothschild Wealth Partners from Wells Fargo, where he built a successful advisory practice over two decades. His transition reflects a broader shift among experienced advisors toward the independent RIA model, driven by the desire for greater flexibility, transparency, and alignment with client needs.

"After years in the wirehouse and bank environment, I was ready for a model that truly puts clients first," said Petersen. "Rothschild Wealth Partners offers a planning-led platform, collaborative culture, and commitment to independence that allows me to deliver more customized advice while growing my practice in a way that best serves my clients."

Phil Johnson, President of Rothschild Wealth Partners, welcomed Petersen to the firm.

"Bret brings deep experience and a client-first mindset that aligns strongly with our values," Johnson said. "His background serving business owners and multi-generational families enhances our capabilities and reflects the type of advisor we are proud to attract."

Rothschild Wealth Partners delivers comprehensive wealth management services, including investment management, tax and estate planning, generational wealth transfer, and business succession strategies. The firm supports advisors with a fully scaled, independent platform designed to elevate the client experience while preserving entrepreneurial autonomy.

"We continue to see accomplished advisors transition to independence to gain greater control over their client relationships and long-term growth," said Mac O'Brien, Chief Growth Officer. "Bret's decision underscores the strength of Rothschild's platform and our commitment to supporting advisors at the highest level."

About Rothschild Wealth Partners

Originally founded in Chicago in 1908, Rothschild Wealth Partners is a high-touch, independent financial advisory firm focused on service and creative thinking. The team provides personalized wealth and life management solutions focusing on disciplined portfolio management. Rothschild Wealth Partners serves affluent individuals, multi-generational families, couples nearing retirement, and businesses with investment, tax strategies, and comprehensive financial planning knowledge. Rothschild Wealth, LLC, an SEC-Registered investment advisor and Rothschild Investment, LLC, an SEC-Registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Rothschild Wealth, LLC and Rothschild Investment, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Rothschild Wealth Partners.

Contact:

Rachel Walters

PR Assistant

Beyond AUM

800-583-2315

[email protected]

https://beyondaum.com/

SOURCE Rothschild Wealth Partners