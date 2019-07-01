Roto-Rooter Buys Oakland, California Franchise

CINCINNATI, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roto-Rooter Services Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chemed Corporation ("Chemed") (NYSE: CHE) announced it has acquired the formerly independent Roto-Rooter franchise serving Alameda County and portions of southwestern San Joaquin County, California. The service area includes the cities of Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward, Fremont, Livermore, Pleasanton and Tracy, California.

The newly acquired territory has annual sales of $11 million and serves a population of approximately 1.7 million people. This acquisition follows the company's October 2018 purchase of five neighboring Northern California franchise territories. The Oakland franchise purchase was effective July 1, 2019. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This transaction is part of Roto-Rooter's ongoing strategy of acquiring franchises to boost productivity, market share and profitability.

Roto-Rooter was established in 1935 and is the largest provider of plumbing repair and sewer & drain cleaning services in North America. Roto-Rooter also provides water damage cleanup services in most of its company-owned locations. It operates businesses in 118 company-owned territories and approximately 400 franchises, serving approximately 91 percent of the U.S. population and 40% of the Canadian population. Roto-Rooter also has licensed master franchises in the republics of Indonesia and Singapore, and the Philippines. For more information about Roto-Rooter, please visit www.rotorooter.com

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation's leading provider of plumbing repair and drain cleaning services.

