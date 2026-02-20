Rotoplas is included for the fifth consecutive year in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas" or "The Company"), leader in water management solutions in the Americas, informs that it has been included for the fifth consecutive year in the Sustainability Yearbook published by S&P Global, which recognizes companies with the strongest sustainability performance globally based on the results of the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

In the 2026 edition, more than 9,200 companies across 59 industries were assessed worldwide, of which only 848 were recognized as Yearbook Members. Rotoplas is part of this select group, alongside 16 other Mexican companies included in the publication.

This recognition reflects the Company's consistent management of its environmental, social, and governance priorities, as well as the structural integration of sustainability into its operations and strategic decision-making.

Carlos Rojas Aboumrad, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"This recognition confirms the strength of our execution and our long-term focus: delivering solutions that improve people's lives, with the customer always at the center."

Now, under its new sustainability strategy "AGUA," Rotoplas reaffirms its commitment to being a sustainability benchmark and to continuing to generate a positive impact in the communities where it operates.

