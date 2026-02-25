Rotoplas obtains the "Hecho en México" certification

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. ("Rotoplas" or "the Company") (BMV: AGUA*), the leading water solutions company in the Americas, informs the investing public that the Ministry of Economy (Secretaría de Economía) has granted the Company the "Hecho en México" (Made in Mexico) certification. This distinction formally accredits the domestic origin of its production processes and reinforces the Company's identity as an institution with a track record of more than 45 years in integrated water management.

This certification validates that Rotoplas' manufacturing meets current national value-added requirements and quality standards. For the Company, this recognition not only strengthens its market positioning but also reflects its commitment to the development of the Mexican industry and the reinforcement of the domestic market.

For Rotoplas, this distinction bolsters the trust that Mexican families and businesses place in the Company and confirms its determination to contribute to the country's well-being through solutions that address Mexico's water-related needs.

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating, and recycling water. With over 45 years of experience in the industry and 18 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform, and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10th, 2014.

