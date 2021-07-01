Round Table Pizza® Introduces New Limited Time Charred Lemon Chicken Pizza

The Charred Lemon Chicken Pizza is available in Extra Large, Large, Large Pan, Medium, Personal and Stuffed Crust. A Large Charred Lemon Chicken Pizza starts at $19.99 plus tax. Just in time for summer sips, Round Table is partnering with Truly Hard Seltzer to offer six packs or individual cans of Strawberry Lemonade and Lemon Tea flavors.

"Our new Charred Lemon Chicken pizza, wings and salad feature seasonal flavors and a refreshing twist on our famous menu," said Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for Global Franchise Group. "With temperatures on the rise and people busy with summer activities, this line-up of delicious offerings is perfect for an easy meal and will absolutely be a standout at your summer gathering. Skip the cooking and barbecuing and let Round Table Pizza handle the menu."

Round Table Pizza® has more than 430 restaurants across the United States. Learn more at Round Table Pizza and become a member of Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards to earn free twists, pizzas and drinks. Royal Rewards can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play.

About Round Table Pizza®

Inspired by the honor, valor and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For the latest news from Round Table, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For franchising information, please visit Round Table Pizza Franchise.

SOURCE Round Table Pizza

Related Links

http://www.roundtablepizza.com

