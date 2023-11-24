Roundhill Announces Changes to Fund Lineup

News provided by

Roundhill Investments

24 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments today announced plans to close and liquidate the following ETFs:

Fund Name

Ticker

CUSIP

Roundhill BIG Bank ETF

BIGB

 

53656G464

Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF

BYTE

 

53656F359

 

Roundhill MEME ETF

MEME

 

53656F136

 

The three funds will cease trading and no longer accept creation or redemption orders on or about December 11, 2023. Subsequently, shares of the Funds will cease trading on the listing exchange prior to the open of business on December 13, 2023. Proceeds of the liquidation are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on December 14, 2023. Roundhill Investments, the adviser to the Funds, will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Funds and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on offering innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The investable universe of companies in which the Funds invest may be limited. Narrowly focused investments will be more susceptible to factors affecting that sector and subject to more volatility. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume.

Roundhill Financial Inc. (d/b/a Roundhill Investments) serves as the investment advisor to the MEME ETF, BYTE ETF, BIGB ETF and other Roundhill ETFs (collectively, the "Roundhill Funds"). The Roundhill Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

