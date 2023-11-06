Roundhill Announces Name and Ticker Symbol Change for Roundhill BIG Tech ETF

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments ("Roundhill"), a leading provider of innovative financial products, announced a name and ticker symbol change for the Roundhill BIG Tech ETF (NASDAQ: BIGT), updating the fund's name and ticker to reflect its new focus on offering exposure to the "Magnificent Seven" stocks: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.

The changes are set forth below and are anticipated to go into effect after markets open on November 9, 2023.

Current Fund Name

Current Fund Ticker     

New Fund Name

New Fund Ticker     

Roundhill BIG Tech ETF     

BIGT

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF     

MAGS

For more information on MAGS and the fund's current holdings, please visit: http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/big/bigt.

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on offering innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risks
The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in one or more of the Technology Industries at any given time, which may vary over time. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles.  Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

This Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

