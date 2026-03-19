Roundhill Announces Strategy, Name, & Ticker Changes for WPAY

Roundhill WeeklyPay™ Universe ETF (WPAY) to be renamed Roundhill Top WeeklyPay™ ETF (TOPW)

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, has announced several significant changes to the Roundhill WeeklyPay™ Universe ETF (WPAY).

The Fund will be renamed to the Roundhill Top WeeklyPay™ ETF (TOPW) to reflect upcoming strategy changes. Specifically, revised inclusion criteria will target WeeklyPay™ ETFs for which the underlying sits among the 25 largest single stocks by market capitalization in the U.S. WeeklyPay™ ETFs that fall outside of that criteria will no longer be included in the Fund.

In addition, the Fund will now rebalance using a modified market-cap weighting approach and its rebalance schedule will shift from monthly to quarterly.

The changes are set forth below and are anticipated to go into effect following the market close on March 20, 2025.

Current Fund Name Current Fund Ticker New Fund Name New Fund Ticker Roundhill WeeklyPay Universe

ETF WPAY Roundhill Top WeeklyPay ETF TOPW

Holdings and weights will be made available on www.roundhillinvestments.com after the market closes on March 20.

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, if available, with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit our website at www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/topw. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

As with all investments, there are certain risks of investing in the Fund. Fund Shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

There is no guarantee that a WeeklyPay™ Fund will successfully provide returns that correspond to approximately 1.2 times (120%) the calendar week total return of common shares of the Applicable Security.

Therefore, each WeeklyPay™ Fund will provide exposure to the weekly total return of its Applicable Security. Accordingly, a WeeklyPay™ Fund is not an appropriate investment for investors seeking exposure to the daily total return of a security.

ETF Risk. The Fund will invest in ETFs. The value of an ETF held by the Fund will fluctuate over time based on fluctuations in the values of the assets held by the ETF, which may be affected by changes in general economic conditions, expectations for future growth and profits, interest rates and the supply and demand for those assets. When the Fund invests in an ETF, it will bear a proportionate share of the ETF's expenses. Brokerage, tax and other expenses may negatively impact the performance of the ETF and, in turn, the value of Fund Shares.

Issuer Risk. The performance of a WeeklyPay™ Fund depends on the performance of individual securities to which the WeeklyPay™ Fund has exposure.

WeeklyPay™ Funds Risks. The Fund will have significant exposure to the WeeklyPay™ Funds.

Leverage Risk. Each WeeklyPay™ Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage.

Derivatives Risk. The use of derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments.

Swap Agreements Risk. Each WeeklyPay™ Fund will utilize swap agreements to derive its exposure to its Applicable Security. Swap agreements may involve greater risks than direct investment in securities as they may be leveraged and are subject to credit risk, counterparty risk and valuation risk.

FLEX Options Risk. Certain WeeklyPay™ Funds will utilize FLEX Options. Trading FLEX Options involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities. A WeeklyPay™ Fund may experience losses from specific FLEX Option positions and certain FLEX Option positions may expire worthless. The FLEX Options are listed on an exchange; however, no one can guarantee that a liquid secondary trading market will exist for the FLEX Options.

Distribution Tax Risk. The Fund currently expects to make distributions on a weekly basis. Such frequent distributions may expose investors to increased tax liabilities. However, these distributions may exceed the Fund's income and gains for the Fund's taxable year. Distributions in excess of the Fund's current and accumulated earnings and profits will be treated as a return of capital. A return of capital distribution generally will not be taxable but will reduce the shareholder's cost basis and will result in a higher capital gain or lower capital loss when those Fund Shares on which the distribution was received are sold. Once a Fund shareholder's cost basis is reduced to zero, further distributions will be treated as capital gain if a Fund shareholder holds Fund Shares as capital assets.

Index Provider Risk. There is no assurance that the Index Provider, or any agents that act on its behalf, will compile the Index accurately, or that the Index will be determined, maintained, constructed, reconstituted, rebalanced, composed, calculated or disseminated accurately. Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed. The Fund invests in securities included in or representative of the Index regardless of investment merit.

Non-Diversification Risk. As a "non-diversified" fund, the Fund may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other funds.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments