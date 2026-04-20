Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) Surpasses $1 Billion in AUM in 10 Trading Days¹

DRAM is the most successful ETF launch of 2026, ranking amongst the top 200 most traded ETFs in the U.S. since launch

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, today announced that the Roundhill Memory ETF (Cboe BZX: DRAM) has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) only 10 trading days after its April 2, 2026 launch.²

DRAM is the first U.S.-listed ETF to offer targeted exposure to global memory semiconductor companies and has emerged as the most successful ETF launch of 2026 by assets gathered. Since launch, DRAM has averaged $213 million in daily trading volume and over 11,000 in option contracts traded per day.³

Memory stocks have historically been difficult for investors to access efficiently. While names like Micron Technology trade on U.S. exchanges, the two other major players including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which together account for the majority of global DRAM and HBM production, are listed in South Korea and present meaningful barriers for many investors.

"The memory sector sits at the critical intersection of AI demand and constrained supply, yet for most U.S. investors it has remained out of reach," said Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments. "DRAM was built specifically to address that disconnect. Reaching $1 billion in assets within 10 trading days4 reflects how decisively investors have embraced it as the solution they've been waiting for."

¹ Source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P., as of 4/17/2026.

² Source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P., as of 4/17/2026.

³ Source: Bloomberg, Finance, L.P., as of 4/17/2026.

4 Source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P., as of 4/17/2026.

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products.

Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, if available, with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit our website at www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/DRAM. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission but it is not yet effective. An investment in the Fund cannot be made, nor money accepted, until the registration statement is effective. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The preliminary prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and must precede or accompany this communication. The information in the preliminary prospectus is not complete and may be changed. The final prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The final prospectus, when available, may be obtained by calling 1-855-561-5728 or visiting www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/DRAM. This communication is not an offer to sell Fund Shares and is not soliciting an offer to buy Fund Shares in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Memory Companies Risk. The Fund invests in Memory Companies, which may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel and are subject to the risks of changes in business cycles, world economic growth, technological progress and government regulation. These companies are also heavily dependent on intellectual property rights, and challenges to or misappropriation of such rights could have a material adverse effect on such companies. Securities of Memory Companies tend to be more volatile than securities of companies that rely less heavily on technology. Memory Companies typically engage in significant amounts of spending on research and development, and rapid changes to the field could have a material adverse effect on a company's operating results. Additionally, the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of semiconductor memory technologies, including HBM, DRAM and NAND, as well as related subsystems, equipment, materials, and services, are complex and evolving, and may face unforeseen technical challenges (including yield and integration issues), supply chain disruptions, intense competition and pricing volatility, regulatory developments (including export controls), and market acceptance uncertainties. As a result, investments in Memory Companies may be subject to higher levels of risk and volatility.

Semiconductor Companies Risk. The Fund invests in companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. Semiconductor companies are significantly affected by rapid obsolescence, intense competition and global demand. The Fund is also subject to the risk that the securities of such issuers will underperform the market as a whole due to legislative or regulatory changes. The prices of the securities of semiconductor companies may fluctuate widely in response to such events.

Line of Business Risk. Certain companies included in the Fund's portfolio will be engaged in other lines of business unrelated to the development of memory products, and these lines of business could adversely affect their operating results. The operating results of these companies may fluctuate as a result of these additional risks and events in the other lines of business. Despite a company's possible success in activities linked to its development of memory products, there can be no assurance that the other lines of business in which these companies are engaged will not have an adverse effect on a company's business or financial condition.

Active Management Risk. The Fund is actively-managed and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser makes for the Fund. Such judgments about the Fund's investments may prove to be incorrect. If the investments selected and the strategies employed by the Fund fail to produce the intended results, the Fund could underperform as compared to other funds with similar investment objectives and/or strategies, or could have negative returns.

Concentration Risk. The Fund is concentrated in the industry or group of industries comprising the information technology sector. The Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the Fund's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the Fund's investments are concentrated in the securities and/or other assets of a particular issuer or issuers, country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector, market segment or asset class.

Emerging Markets Risk. The Fund's investments in emerging markets may be subject to a greater risk of loss than investments in more developed markets. Emerging markets may be more likely to experience inflation, political turmoil and rapid changes in economic conditions than more developed markets. Emerging markets often have less uniformity in accounting and reporting requirements, unreliable securities valuation and greater risk associated with custody of securities.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Non-Diversification Risk. As a "non-diversified" fund, the Fund may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other funds. To the extent the Fund invests in a relatively small number of issuers, a decline in the market value of a particular security held by the Fund may affect its value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers. The value of the Fund Shares may be more volatile than the values of shares of more diversified funds.

Swap Agreements Risk. The Fund may utilize swap agreements to derive its exposure to Memory Companies. Swap agreements may involve greater risks than direct investment in securities as they may be leveraged and are subject to credit risk, counterparty risk and valuation risk. A swap agreement could result in losses if the underlying reference or asset does not perform as anticipated. In addition, many swaps trade over-the-counter and may be considered illiquid. It may not be possible for the Fund to liquidate a swap position at an advantageous time or price, which may result in significant losses.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments