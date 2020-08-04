Roundhill Esports ETF (NYSE: NERD) +100% Off March Lows

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSE: NERD) made a new 52-week high on Monday, August 3, closing at a price of $24.58. As of Monday's close, NERD has more than doubled (+106.40%) off its 52-week low of $11.91 it traded at on March 16th. NERD is the 13th best performing equity ETF in the U.S. this year (out of 1,394, not including leveraged funds). As of the most recent quarter end on 6/30/2020, NERD was up 35.96% year-over-year and 43.04% since inception (6/4/2019).

Roundhill co-founder Tim Maloney commented: "We believe that the esports and digital entertainment sector is uniquely positioned to perform in today's environment as the global economy shifts from physical to digital. As a result of global 'stay-at-home' orders, second quarter earnings in the sector are likely to be strong, in our view. However, we believe that the recent acceleration of sector growth is representative of a longer-term secular trend, and that gaming will continue to grow well beyond this year."

NERD seeks to provide exposure to the esports and digital entertainment industry. Top holdings include Chinese livestreaming platforms Huya (HUYA) and Douyu (DOYU), internet giant Tencent (700 HK), and Modern Times Group (MTGB SS), the parent company of esports operators ESL and Dreamhack.

To learn more about the fund and its holdings, please visit roundhillinvesments.com/etf/nerd .

Roundhill is also the adviser to BETZ, the sports betting and iGaming ETF, which has garnered $85 million in assets within its first two months.

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the NERD ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at roundhillinvesments.com/etf/nerd. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Click here for holdings and standardized performance.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Esports and gaming companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources, or personnel, may have products that face rapid obsolescence, and are heavily dependent on the protection of patent and intellectual property rights. Such factors may adversely affect the profitability and value of esports and gaming companies. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Foreign investing involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more developed countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

