Roundhill Generative AI ETF (NYSE Arca: CHAT) Reaches $100 Million AUM Milestone

$100 million in assets achieved less than one year since CHAT's launch, signaling significant organic investor demand.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce that the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSE Arca: CHAT) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM).

Launched in May 2023, CHAT has grown rapidly due to significant investor enthusiasm, underscoring robust organic demand for exposure to generative artificial intelligence companies. As the first and largest ETF to target companies at the forefront of generative AI, CHAT provides investors with a unique opportunity to capitalize on the rapidly-evolving artificial intelligence landscape.

Since inception, the CHAT ETF has returned 32.11%1 (NAV) and 32.39% (Market), outpacing gains in the S&P 500 of 21.22%2 and generating the highest total return amongst all U.S. listed artificial intelligence ETFs. For standardized Fund performance, please visit: https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/chat/ .

"In less than twelve months, CHAT surpassed $100 million in assets as investors gravitate to companies at the cutting edge of one of the most transformative technologies in history," said Dave Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer at Roundhill Investments. "As the only true generative AI ETF, we believe that investors will continue to look to CHAT for targeted exposure to companies at the forefront of generative AI."

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities mentioned herein, to adopt any investment strategy, or as any call to action. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Please see important disclosures at the end of this commentary regarding hypothetical performance.

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. For more information, please visit www.roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the CHAT ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/chat. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in one or more of the Technology Industries at any given time, which may vary over time. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles. . Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

Artificial Intelligence Company Risk. Companies involved in, or exposed to, artificial intelligence related businesses may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel.

Technology Sector Risk. The Fund will invest substantially in companies in the information technology sector, and therefore the performance of the Fund could be negatively impacted by events affecting this sector.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is "non-diversified," it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

Concentration Risk. The Fund will be concentrated in securities of issuers having their principal business activities in the technology group of industries.

CHAT is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Glossary

S&P 500 Index (S&P 500®): The S&P 500® is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization. The S&P 500 Index inception date is 3/4/1957.

____________________________ 1 CHAT Inception on May 17, 2023 through market close on February 21, 2024 2 Total return of the S&P 500 Index (SPX Index) since fund inception (5/17/2023 - 2/21/2024).

