Roundhill Introduces First-Ever FAAMG ETF (NASDAQ: BIGT)

BIGT provides focused exposure to the five megacap technology companies known as the "FAAMG" stocks.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments ("Roundhill"), a leading provider of innovative financial products, is excited to announce the launch of the Roundhill BIG Tech ETF (BIGT). Trading today on the NASDAQ, BIGT seeks to provide investors with concentrated and cost-efficient exposure to the largest and most influential U.S. technology stocks, known collectively as "FAAMG".

Dave Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer at Roundhill, said, "With all of the market uncertainty in 2023, investors are seeking safety in the FAAMG stocks, which are viewed as amongst the highest quality companies globally. Until today, the only way to gain exposure to these tech giants was by purchasing all five stocks individually, or via diversified tech ETFs that include smaller and potentially less relevant stocks. Today's launch of BIGT provides investors with a precision tool to trade FAAMG, and only FAAMG, in a single ETF."

Following the launch of BIGT, Roundhill's innovative suite of concentrated BIG ETFs includes:

Fund Name Ticker Concentrated Exposure Initial Holdings Gross Expense Ratio Roundhill BIG Tech ETF BIGT "FAAMG" Stocks Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta Platforms, Inc. 0.29 % Roundhill BIG Bank ETF BIGB Largest U.S. Banks Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo 0.29 %

Note: Holdings subject to change.

We believe the Roundhill BIG Tech ETF stands out from traditional ETFs, which typically track large, diversified baskets of companies across various sectors and industries. For instance, the Nasdaq 100 Index, a popular benchmark for tech exposure, includes a diverse array of non-tech companies such as PepsiCo and Costco. In contrast, BIGT offers a more targeted approach, focusing on the tech giants at the forefront of innovation throughout cloud computing, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and more. This focused exposure, combined with the cost and liquidity benefits of the ETF structure, is now available at an expense ratio of 0.29%. The fund will use an equal weighting strategy, with quarterly rebalancing and annual reconstitution.

Roundhill plans to introduce additional funds to its suite of BIG ETFs in the coming months.

For more information on BIGT and the rest of the BIG suite of ETFs, please visit https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/big/thisisbig .

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on offering innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the BIGT ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/big/bigt . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risks

The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in one or more of the Technology Industries at any given time, which may vary over time. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

