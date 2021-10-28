Roundhill Investments And IO Digital Index Partners Launch Digital Infrastructure ETF (NYSE:BYTE)

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments ("Roundhill") has launched the Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF ("BYTE ETF"). The BYTE ETF seeks to provide investors with exposure to the potential growth opportunities of the digital infrastructure sector.

Digital infrastructure is comprised of the high-tech physical assets that support the efficient storage and transmission of data, powering the internet. These assets may include fixed-line, high-speed data transmission technology and hardware (such as fiber optic cable and certain "last-mile" technologies that bring data to and from the end-user); data centers; mobile towers and related infrastructure; and other long-lived physical infrastructure assets.

The Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF ("BYTE ETF") is designed to offer investors exposure to digital infrastructure by tracking, before fees and expenses, the performance of the IO Digital Infrastructure Index ("BYTE Index"). The Index is managed by IO Digital Index Partners, a newly-formed indexing and research firm led by seasoned investors and repeat founders of leading private investment firms.

"We have the fundamental belief that digital infrastructure assets are the data highways of the modern world, underpinning the hopes and dreams for our future. Anytime you work remotely, stream a movie, use social media, use the cloud, game online, or simply open a mobile app, you are relying on digital infrastructure to provide a perfect experience. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Roundhill to bring access to these world class businesses to investors everywhere," said IO Digital Index Partners.

BYTE ETF holdings (as of October 27, 2021) include mobile tower companies, like American Tower (5.8% weight), broadband providers, like Altice USA (5.3% weight), and data center companies, like Equinix (2.7% weight).

"We believe digital infrastructure is the backbone underpinning the growth of the consumer internet globally. Whether you're playing Roblox, hosting a conference call on Zoom, or trading cryptocurrency, you are relying on the physical infrastructure assets that enable high-speed data transmission. With BYTE, we are seeking to provide retail and institutional investors a vehicle to invest in the potential growth of the internet, while offering the potential for the stability and cash flow profile of hard assets." - Will Hershey, CEO and co-founder at Roundhill Investments.

For more information on BYTE ETF and a full list of holdings please visit -> https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/byte/.

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on developing innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

About IO Digital Index Partners:

IO Digital Index Partners (IOD) seeks to broaden access to companies that capitalize on the secular growth of the Internet of Everything. As society's demand for fast, secure, ubiquitous connectivity grows, the opportunity to capitalize on that demand grows with it. IOD's IO Digital Infrastructure Index (BYTE Index) is the leading benchmark for measuring the performance of digital infrastructure businesses around the world.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the BYTE ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/byte/ . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Digital Infrastructure Companies are exposed to the risks specific to the real estate market as well as the risks that relate specifically to the way in which Digital Infrastructure Companies are utilized and operated. Digital Infrastructure Companies may be affected by unique supply and demand factors that do not apply to other real estate sectors, such as changes in demand for communications infrastructure, consolidation of tower sites, and new technologies that may affect demand for data centers. Digital Infrastructure Companies are also subject to a variety of factors that may adversely affect their business or operations including high interest costs, costs associated with compliance with and changes in environmental and other regulations, difficulty in raising capital in adequate amounts on reasonable terms in periods of high inflation and unsettled markets, the effects of surplus capacity, increased competition from other providers of services, the effects of energy conservation policies, and other factors. Investments made in small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may be more risky and fall more than diversified funds. Foreign investing involves social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more developed countries. Depository Receipts involve risks similar to those associated investments in foreign securities but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares.

As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Due to the costs of buying or selling Shares, including brokerage commissions imposed by brokers and bid/ask spreads, frequent trading of Shares may significantly reduce investment results and an investment in Shares may not be advisable for investors who anticipate regularly making small investments. The Fund is not actively managed and its Sub-Adviser would not sell shares of an equity security due to current or projected underperformance of a security industry or sector unless that security is removed from the Index or the selling of shares of that security is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the Index as addressed in the Index methodology. The composition of the Index is heavily dependent on proprietary quantitative models as well as information and data supplied by third parties. When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities from the Index universe that would have been excluded or included had the Models and Data been correct and complete. If the composition of the Index reflects such errors, the Fund's portfolio can be expected to also reflect the errors. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of the companies or individuals referenced herein.

