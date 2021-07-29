Roundhill Investments Announces Collegiate Athlete Brand Ambassadors

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, a registered investment advisor and ETF sponsor focused on developing innovative financial products, today announced a brand ambassador program with collegiate athletes for MVP - The Pro Sports ETF .

Roundhill's MVP ETF brand ambassadors include:

Frank Gore Jr , running back at Southern Miss University.

, running back at Southern Miss University. Morgan Pankow , golfer at University of Miami .

, golfer at . D'Vonte Price, running back at Florida International University .

. Dawson Deaton , offensive lineman at Texas Tech.

, offensive lineman at Shemar Thornton , wide receiver at Florida International University .

Roundhill Investments worked with First Round Management to facilitate the name, image, and likeness ambassadorships.

"Roundhill is excited to have the opportunity to support collegiate athletes in light of the milestone name, image, and likeness ruling. We believe NIL will revolutionize the business of sports and collegiate athletics," commented Matias Dorta of Roundhill Investments.

MVP is the first ETF globally to primarily allocate capital into publicly traded professional teams and leagues including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, WWE, Manchester United, Juventus, Formula One, and more. The fund also invests in sports media and apparel companies such as Nike, Adidas, and MSG Entertainment.

"With college athletes around the country now able to earn compensation for their name, image, and likeness, we're ecstatic to launch a brand ambassador program to further educate & support college student athletes," said Joe Pompliano, MVP ETF partner and founder of Huddle Up.

To learn more about the fund, please visit roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mvp.

About Roundhill Investments:

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on developing innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mvp. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investment involves risk including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that fund will achieve its investment objectives and may not be suitable for all investors. The Index is heavily dependent on proprietary quantitative models and data supplied by third parties. When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, the Fund's portfolio can be expected to also reflect the errors.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

