Roundhill WeeklyPay™ ETF Suite Surpasses $1 Billion in AUM

The WeeklyPay™ lineup currently includes: AAPW, AMDW, AMZW, AVGW, BRKW, COIW, GOOW, HOOW, METW, MSFW, MSTW, NFLW, NVDW, PLTW, and TSLW.

Additionally, Roundhill offers the Roundhill WeeklyPay™ Universe ETF (WPAY), which provides equal-weight exposure across the entire lineup of single stock WeeklyPay™ ETFs.

¹ Source: Bloomberg, as of 10/3/2025.

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100 ETFs, including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, if available, with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit our website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etfs. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quotes. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For the most recent standardized and month-end performance, please find the Fund's ETF page from the Landing Page: https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/weeklypay-etfs

U.S. Government Securities Risk. U.S. government securities, such as T-Bills, are subject to interest rate risk but generally do not involve the credit risks associated with investments in other types of debt securities, as such securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. As a result, the yields available from U.S. government securities are generally lower than the yields available from other debt securities. U.S. government securities are guaranteed only as to the timely payment of interest and the payment of principal when held to maturity.

Distribution Tax Risk. The Fund currently expects to make distributions on a weekly basis. Such distributions may exceed the Fund's income and gains for the Fund's taxable year. Distributions in excess of the Fund's current and accumulated earnings and profits will be treated as a return of capital. A return of capital distribution generally will not be taxable currently but will reduce the shareholder's cost basis and will result in a higher capital gain or lower capital loss when those Fund Shares on which the distribution was received are sold. Once a Fund shareholder's cost basis is reduced to zero, further distributions will be treated as capital gain if the Fund shareholder holds Fund Shares as capital assets. Additionally, any capital returned through distributions will be distributed after payment of Fund fees and expenses. Because a portion of the Fund's distributions will consist of return of capital, the Fund may not be an appropriate investment for investors who do not want their principal investment in the Fund to decrease over time or who do not wish to receive return of capital in a given period.

Interest Rate Risk. Interest rate risk is the risk that the value of the debt securities in the Fund's portfolio will decline because of rising market interest rates. Interest rate risk is generally lower for shorter term debt securities and higher for longer-term debt securities. The Fund may be subject to a greater risk of rising interest rates than would normally be the case due to the current period of historically low rates and the effect of potential government fiscal policy initiatives and resulting market reaction to those initiatives.

Inflation Risk. Inflation risk is the risk that the value of assets or income from investments will be less in the future as inflation decreases the value of money. As inflation increases, the present value of the Fund's assets and distributions may decline. This risk is more prevalent with respect to fixed income securities held by the Fund.

Active Management Risk. The Fund is actively-managed and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser makes for the Fund. Such judgments about the Fund's investments may prove to be incorrect. If the investments selected and the strategies employed by the Fund fail to produce the intended results, the Fund could underperform as compared to other funds with similar investment objectives and/or strategies, or could have negative returns. The Adviser/Sub-Adviser will seek to employ the Fund's investment strategy regardless of whether there are periods of adverse market, economic, or other conditions and will not seek to take temporary defensive positions during such periods.

Non-Diversification Risk. As a "non-diversified" fund, the Fund may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other funds. To the extent the Fund invests in a relatively small number of issuers, a decline in the market value of a particular security held by the Fund may affect its value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers. The value of the Fund Shares may be more volatile than the values of shares of more diversified funds.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

