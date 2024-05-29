Roundhill Investments Announces XDTE, QDTE, YBTC Distributions

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, announced the following ETF distributions.

Weekly Distributions

























Fund Name Ticker Distribution Per Share (%)1 Distribution Per Share Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution Frequency Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF XDTE 0.31 % $0.163464 5/30/24 5/31/24 Weekly Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF QDTE 0.47 % $0.212079 5/30/24 5/31/24 Weekly













Monthly Distributions

























Fund Name Ticker Distribution Yield2 Distribution Per Share Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution Frequency Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF YBTC 40.84 % $1.843179 5/30/24 5/31/24 Monthly

The 30-Day SEC Yield3 (as of 4/30/24) for the Roundhill S&P 500® 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and the Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF are -0.72% and -0.17%, respectively.

The Distribution Yield2 (as of 5/24/2024) and the 30-Day SEC Yield3 (as of 4/30/24) for the Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF are 40.84% and 4.22%, respectively.

The Gross Expense Ratio for XDTE, QDTE and YBTC is 0.95%.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. For the most recent standardized and month-end performance, please click here: XDTE , QDTE , YBTC .

Distributions may exceed the Funds' income and gains for the Funds' taxable year. Distributions in excess of the Funds' current and accumulated earnings and profits will be treated as a return of capital.

1 The Distribution Per Share (%) is calculated by dividing the most recent distribution by the fund NAV as of market close on May 24, 2024.

2 Distribution Yield: The annual yield an investor would receive if the most recent fund distribution remained the same going forward. The yield represents a single distribution from the fund and does not represent total return of the fund. The distribution yield is calculated by annualizing the most recent distribution and dividing by the most recent fund NAV.

3 30-Day SEC Yield: Yield calculation that reflects the dividends and interest earned during the period after the deduction of the fund's expenses. It is also referred to as the "standardized yield".

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. The funds faces numerous risks, including options risk, liquidity risk, market risk, cost of futures investment risk, clearing broker risk, commodity regulatory risk, futures contract risk, active management risk, active market risk, clearing broker risk, credit risk, derivatives risk, legislation and litigation risk, operational risk, trading issues risk, valuation risk and non-diversification risk. For a detailed list of fund risks see the prospectus.

Covered Call Strategy Risk. A covered call strategy involves writing (selling) covered call options in return for the receipt of premiums. The seller of the option gives up the opportunity to benefit from price increases in the underlying instrument above the exercise price of the options, but continues to bear the risk of underlying instrument price declines. The premiums received from the options may not be sufficient to offset any losses sustained from underlying instrument price declines, over time. As a result, the risks associated with writing covered call options may be similar to the risks associated with writing put options. Exchanges may suspend the trading of options during periods of abnormal market volatility. Suspension of trading may mean that an option seller is unable to sell options at a time that may be desirable or advantageous to do.

Flex Options Risk. The Fund will utilize FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). In the unlikely event that the OCC becomes insolvent or is otherwise unable to meet its settlement obligations, the Fund could suffer significant losses. Additionally, FLEX Options may be less liquid than standard options. In a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the Fund may have difficulty closing out certain FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices. The values of FLEX Options do not increase or decrease at the same rate as the reference asset and may vary due to factors other than the price of reference asset.

YBTC

Bitcoin Futures ETF Risks. The Fund will have significant exposure to the Bitcoin Futures ETF through its options positions that utilize the Bitcoin Futures ETF as the reference asset. Accordingly, the Fund will subject to the risks of the Bitcoin Futures ETF, set forth below.

Bitcoin Risk. Bitcoin is a relatively new innovation and the market for bitcoin is subject to rapid price swings, changes and uncertainty. The further development of the Bitcoin network and the acceptance and use of bitcoin are subject to a variety of factors that are difficult to evaluate. The slowing, stopping or reversing of the development of the Bitcoin network or the acceptance of bitcoin may adversely affect the price of bitcoin. Bitcoin is subject to the risk of fraud, theft, manipulation or security failures, operational or other problems that impact the digital asset trading venues on which bitcoin trades. The Bitcoin blockchain may contain flaws that can be exploited by hackers. A significant portion of bitcoin is held by a small number of holders sometimes referred to as "whales." Transactions of these holders may influence the price of bitcoin.

Digital Asset Industry Risk. The digital asset industry is a new, speculative, and still-developing industry that faces many risks. In this emerging environment, events that are not directly related to the security or utility of the Ethereum blockchain or the Bitcoin blockchain can nonetheless precipitate a significant decline in the price of ether and bitcoin.

Digital Asset Regulatory Risk. Digital asset markets in the U.S. exist in a state of regulatory uncertainty, and adverse legislative or regulatory developments could significantly harm the value of bitcoin futures contracts or the Bitcoin Futures ETF's share, such as by banning, restricting or imposing onerous conditions or prohibitions on the use of bitcoin, mining activity, digital wallets, the provision of services related to trading and custodying digital assets, the operation of the Bitcoin network, or the digital asset markets generally. Such occurrences could also impair the Bitcoin Futures ETF's ability to meet its investment objective pursuant to its investment strategy.

New Fund Risk. The fund is new and has a limited operating history.

QDTE & XDTE

0DTE Options Risk. The Fund's use of zero days to expiration, known as "0DTE" options, presents additional risks. Due to the short time until their expiration, 0DTE options are more sensitive to sudden price movements and market volatility than options with more time until expiration. Because of this, the timing of trades utilizing 0DTE options becomes more critical. Although the Fund intends to enter into 0DTE options trades on market open, or shortly thereafter, even a slight delay in the execution of these trades can significantly impact the outcome of the trade. Such options may also suffer from low liquidity, making it more difficult for the Fund to enter into its positions each morning at desired prices. The bid-ask spreads on 0DTE options can be wider than with traditional options, increasing the Fund's transaction costs and negatively affecting its returns. Additionally, the proliferation of 0DTE options is relatively new and may therefore be subject to rule changes and operational frictions. To the extent that the OCC enacts new rules relating to 0DTE options that make it impractical or impossible for the Fund to utilize 0DTE options to effectuate its investment strategy, it may instead utilize options with the shortest remaining maturity available or it may utilize swap agreements to provide the desired exposure.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

