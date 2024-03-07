Roundhill Investments Launches First-Ever 0DTE Options ETFs (XDTE, QDTE)

XDTE and QDTE sell zero-days-to-expiry ("0DTE") options each day to seek income generation. Both funds seek to pay weekly distributions to fund shareholders.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce the launch of the Roundhill S&P® 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) and the Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE), which begin trading on Cboe BZX today. These groundbreaking ETFs are the world's first ETFs to leverage the potential benefits of selling zero-days-to-expiry ("0DTE") options.

XDTE and QDTE each employ a covered call strategy, designed to provide current income while targeting 100% exposure to the overnight performance of major indices—the S&P 500® (SPX) and Nasdaq-100, respectively. Each morning, the ETFs sell out-of-the-money 0DTE calls on their respective indices. This approach enables XDTE and QDTE to potentially generate daily income, while also offering potential upside during the trading day, up to the limit set by the strike price of the sold calls.

According to CBOE, 0DTE options now account for more than 40% of SPX total contract volume in 2023.1 Meanwhile, CBOE estimates that greater than 30% of trading volume in 0DTE option contracts is attributable to retail traders.2 As a result, the strategies employed by XDTE and QDTE are intended to take advantage of potential mispricings inherent to the short-dated options market where volatility may be structurally overpriced.

"XDTE and QDTE offer investors the potential for high levels of income on a weekly basis" said Dave Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer at Roundhill Investments. "Both ETFs allow investors to potentially benefit from structural mispricings inherent to the short-dated options market, while maintaining exposure to major equity indexes."

QDTE and XDTE seek to pay distributions, if any, on a weekly basis.

Covered Call Strategy Risk. A covered call strategy involves writing (selling) covered call options in return for the receipt of premiums. The seller of the option gives up the opportunity to benefit from price increases in the underlying instrument above the exercise price of the options, but continues to bear the risk of underlying instrument price declines. The premiums received from the options may not be sufficient to offset any losses sustained from underlying instrument price declines, over time. Additionally, the Fund is a "synthetic" covered call strategy, meaning that it derives its long exposure to the S&P 500® Index from options that utilize the S&P 500® Index as the reference asset. This synthetic exposure increases the likelihood that the Fund's returns may not always precisely align with the returns of the S&P 500® Index.

Options Risk. The use of options involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions and depends on the ability of the Fund's portfolio managers to forecast market movements correctly. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, or in interest or currency exchange rates, including the anticipated volatility, which in turn are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political and economic events. The effective use of options also depends on the Fund's ability to terminate option positions at times deemed desirable to do so. There is no assurance that the Fund will be able to effect closing transactions at any particular time or at an acceptable price. In addition, there may at times be an imperfect correlation between the movement in values of options and their underlying securities and there may at times not be a liquid secondary market for certain options.

FLEX Options Risk. Trading FLEX Options involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities. The Fund may experience losses from specific FLEX Option positions and certain FLEX Option positions may expire worthless. The FLEX Options are listed on an exchange; however, no one can guarantee that a liquid secondary trading market will exist for the FLEX Options.

0DTE Options Risk. The Fund's use of zero days to expiration, known as "0DTE" options, presents additional risks. Due to the short time until their expiration, 0DTE options are more sensitive to sudden price movements and market volatility than options with more time until expiration. Because of this, the timing of trades utilizing 0DTE options becomes more critical. Although the Fund intends to enter into 0DTE options trades on market open, or shortly thereafter, even a slight delay in the execution of these trades can significantly impact the outcome of the trade. Such options may also suffer from low liquidity, making it more difficult for the Fund to enter into its positions each morning at desired prices. The bid-ask spreads on 0DTE options can be wider than with traditional options, increasing the Fund's transaction costs and negatively affecting its returns. Additionally, the proliferation of 0DTE options is relatively new and may therefore be subject to rule changes and operational frictions. To the extent that the OCC enacts new rules relating to 0DTE options that make it impractical or impossible for the Fund to utilize 0DTE options to effectuate its investment strategy, it may instead utilize options with the shortest remaining maturity available or it may utilize swap agreements to provide the desired exposure.

New Fund Risk. The fund is new and has a limited operating history.

Derivatives Risk. The use of derivative instruments (i.e. options contracts) involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments.

Distribution Tax Risk. The Fund currently expects to make distributions on a weekly basis. These distributions may exceed the Fund's income and gains for the Fund's taxable year. Distributions in excess of the Fund's current and accumulated earnings and profits will be treated as a return of capital.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

Glossary

Options

An option is a contract sold by one party to another that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) a stock at an agreed upon price within a certain period or on a specific date.

Strike Price

The strike price is the price at which the holder of the option can exercise the option to buy or sell an underlying security, depending on whether they hold a call option or put option.

Covered Call Strategy

A covered call strategy involves writing (selling) covered call options in return for the receipt of premiums. The seller of the option gives up the opportunity to benefit from price increases in the underlying instrument above the exercise price of the options, but continues to bear the risk of underlying instrument price declines.

Out-of-the-Money Options

Out-of-the-money options are options whose strike price is above the market price of the underlying asset.

0DTE Options

0DTE (zero days to expiration) are options that are set to expire at the end of the trading day on which they are written.

Nasdaq-100 Index (N-100)

The NASDAQ-100 Index® is a modified capitalization-weighted index of the 100 largest and most active non-financial domestic and international issues listed on the NASDAQ. No security can have more than a 24% weighting.

S&P 500 Index (S&P 500®)

The S&P 500® is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization.

