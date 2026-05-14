Roundhill Investments Launches HALO ETF (LOHA)

LOHA seeks to provide exposure to heavy asset companies with low risk of obsolescence in the age of AI

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, today announced the launch of the Roundhill HALO ETF (Ticker: LOHA). The term HALO, originally coined by Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management and CNBC contributor, is an acronym for "heavy assets, low obsolescence," and has since become a popular way to describe the types of companies best insulated from potential disruption due to AI.

LOHA seeks to provide exposure to U.S. companies characterized by Heavy Assets and Low Obsolescence, which are businesses built on substantial physical asset bases. These businesses are capital-intensive by nature and difficult to replicate, whereby cash flows are anchored by essential demand, regulated frameworks, and long-term contracts.

According to Goldman Sachs, roughly 45% of the S&P 500 is composed of AI companies, meaning most U.S. investors are already heavily exposed to AI and the disruption risk it introduces. LOHA offers a basket of 100 companies that have stood the test of time across seismic technological shifts like the dot-com bubble, and now the generative AI revolution.

"As the creator of this approach, it's been gratifying to see the investment community embrace the HALO framework," said Josh Brown, publisher of Downtown Josh Brown and co-host of The Compound and Friends. "Through nearly 20 years of writing about the markets, authoring four books and building one of the industry's largest social media followings, I've seen plenty of investment themes come and go. These are companies with heavy physical assets, entrenched infrastructure, and logistics networks that took generations to build and cannot be disrupted by the next wave of technology."

LOHA is a passively managed ETF designed to track the performance of the Akros US Heavy Assets Low Obsolescence Index, which screens the largest 3,000 US-listed companies for businesses whose value is grounded in tangible physical assets, real-world operations, or long established infrastructure that AI cannot easily replicate. The Index holds 100 equally weighted companies, rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund's top holdings as of 5/13/26:

Name Ticker Industry Incorporation

Date Cummins Inc CMI Machinery 02/03/1919 AutoZone Inc AZO Specialty Retail 11/25/1991 TFI International Inc TFII Ground Transportation 03/28/2008 Lennox International Inc LII Building Products 08/13/1991 Newmont Corp NEM Metals & Mining 12/06/2001 Anglogold Ashanti Plc AU Metals & Mining 02/10/2023 Barrick Mining Corp B Metals & Mining 07/14/1984 Watsco Inc WSO Trading Companies & Distributors 07/14/1956 Southern Copper Corp SCCO Metals & Mining 09/07/1995 JB Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT Ground Transportation 09/10/1961

Holdings are subject to change

"As AI reshapes the economy, the question of which companies are durable and which are vulnerable is one every investor is grappling with. LOHA was built to help investors build more durable portfolios as AI disruption continues to accelerate, and we're excited to bring this to market at a low-cost expense ratio of 0.35%," said Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments.

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products.

Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, if available, with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit our website at www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/LAHO. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

HALO Companies Risk. The Fund will invest substantially all of its assets in companies identified by the Index Provider as HALO Companies. Such companies are characterized by Heavy Assets and comparatively low technological obsolescence risk. As a result, the Fund's performance will be disproportionately exposed to the risks inherent in asset-heavy, capital intensive business models. HALO Companies typically require significant ongoing capital expenditures to maintain, upgrade and expand their infrastructure, and their financial performance may be adversely affected by rising construction costs, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, equipment failures, and delays in permitting or project completion. Because these companies often rely on substantial debt financing to fund assets, they may be particularly sensitive to changes in interest rates, credit availability, and broader capital market conditions, which could increase borrowing costs, reduce refinancing flexibility, and compress equity valuations. Many HALO Companies operate in regulated or quasi-regulated industries, and adverse regulatory actions, changes in tariff structures, environmental compliance mandates, or shifts in public policy may materially affect revenues, returns on invested capital, or asset values. Although HALO Companies are generally thought to be characterized by a lower risk technological obsolescence, they may nonetheless face disruption from evolving energy technologies, changes in consumer behavior, decarbonization initiatives, or alternative infrastructure solutions that impair the economic usefulness of legacy assets. The direction of technology is ultimately unknowable and companies thought to be subject to lower risk of technological obsolescence may nonetheless find their business models increasingly obsolete. In addition, the long-duration nature of their assets and cash flows may make HALO Companies more sensitive to inflation expectations and interest rate changes. Because the Fund's strategy emphasizes a particular class of companies with similar structural characteristics, it may underperform broader equity markets, particularly during periods in which asset-light, technology-oriented, or higher-growth companies outperform capital-intensive sectors. Consequently, an investment in the Fund involves heightened risks associated with investing in Heavy Asset businesses and may experience greater volatility or sustained periods of underperformance relative to diversified equity funds that are not focused on HALO Companies.

Concentration Risk. The Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the Fund's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the Fund's investments are concentrated in the securities and/or other assets of a particular issuer or issuers, country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector, market segment or asset class.

Index Provider Risk. There is no assurance that the Index Provider, or any agents that act on its behalf, will compile the Index accurately, or that the Index will be determined, maintained, constructed, reconstituted, rebalanced, composed, calculated or disseminated accurately. The Index Provider and its agents do not provide any representation or warranty in relation to the quality, accuracy or completeness of data in the Index, and do not guarantee that the Index will be calculated in accordance with its stated methodology. The mandate of the Adviser and Sub Adviser as described in this prospectus is to manage the Fund consistently with the Index provided by the Index Provider. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser rely upon the Index Provider and its agents to accurately compile, maintain, construct, reconstitute, rebalance, compose, calculate and disseminate the Index accurately. Therefore, losses or costs associated with any Index Provider or agent errors generally will be borne by the Fund and its shareholders.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Non-Diversification Risk. As a "non-diversified" fund, the Fund may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other funds. To the extent the Fund invests in a relatively small number of issuers, a decline in the market value of a particular security held by the Fund may affect its value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers. The value of the Fund Shares may be more volatile than the values of shares of more diversified funds.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment adviser. The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

Josh Brown is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc. or Foreside Fund Services, LLC, U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

Roundhill Financial Inc. executed a marketing support agreement with Clever Boy Industries, LLC ("CBI"), which details a certain percentage of the fund's unitary fee paid to CBI for developing a marketing strategy.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments