Roundhill Investments Launches Leveraged and Inverse Magnificent Seven ETFs, Expands Magnificent Seven Fund Lineup

MAGQ and MAGX offer unique trading tools for sophisticated traders looking to manage their exposures to the Magnificent Seven stocks

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce the launch of the Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGQ) and the Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX). MAGQ and MAGX begin trading on the Nasdaq today.

MAGQ seeks to offer daily returns that correspond to the inverse of (-1X) the daily performance of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF*. Conversely, MAGX offers two times (2X) daily long exposure.

MAGQ and MAGX each build on the success of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF ( MAGS ), which currently consists of holdings in Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. This selection of companies boasts a combined market capitalization of $13.1 trillion, surpassing that of Japan, France, and U.K. stock markets combined, according to Deutsche Bank as of 2/13/2024.

Dave Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer at Roundhill Investments, remarked, "As the market continues to favor the Magnificent Seven, we are expanding our product suite to meet this demand for active traders. We believe that the Magnificent Seven concept is enduring, and MAGQ/MAGX enable active traders to express their views on these seven market leaders with precision."

* There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their stated investment objectives.

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. For more information, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the ETF please call 1-877-220-7649 or visit the website at https:// www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by sophisticated investors, such as traders and active investors employing dynamic strategies. Investors in the Fund should: 1. understand the risks associated with the use of leveraged strategies; 2. understand the consequences of seeking daily leveraged investment results; and 3. intend to actively monitor and manage their investments.

The Fund presents different risks than other types of funds. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily inverse (-1X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently.

The Fund presents different risks than other types of funds. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently.

Information Technology Companies Risk. Information technology companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. Like other technology companies, information technology companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. The products of information technology companies may face obsolescence due to rapid technological developments, frequent new product introduction, unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for the services of qualified personnel. Companies in the information technology sector are heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights. The loss or impairment of these rights may adversely affect the profitability of these companies. Information technology companies are facing increased government and regulatory scrutiny and may be subject to adverse government or regulatory action.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Non-Diversification Risk. As a "non-diversified" fund, the Fund may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other funds. To the extent the Fund invests in a relatively small number of issuers, a decline in the market value of a particular security held by the Fund may affect its value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers. The value of the Fund Shares may be more volatile than the values of shares of more diversified funds.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of the Magnificent Seven ETF will be magnified. This means that an investment in the Fund will be reduced by an amount equal to 2% for every 1% daily decline in the market value of the Magnificent Seven ETF, not including the costs of financing leverage and other operating expenses, which would further reduce its value. The Fund could theoretically lose an amount greater than its net assets in the event the market value of the Magnificent Seven ETF declines more than 50% in a single trading day. Leverage will also have the effect of magnifying any differences in the Fund's correlation with the Magnificent Seven ETF.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily inverse investment objective and the Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from the inverse (-1X) of the Magnificent Seven ETF's performance, before fees and expenses. Compounding affects all investments but has a more significant impact on funds that are leveraged and that rebalance daily. For a leveraged fund, if adverse daily performance of the reference asset reduces the amount of a shareholder's investment, any further adverse daily performance will lead to a smaller dollar loss because the shareholder's investment had already been reduced by the prior adverse performance.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives may be more sensitive to changes in market conditions and may amplify risks.

Swap Agreements Risk. The Fund will utilize swap agreements to derive its exposure to the Magnificent Seven ETF. Swap agreements may involve greater risks than direct investment in securities as they may be leveraged and are subject to credit risk, counterparty risk and valuation risk. A swap agreement could result in losses if the underlying reference or asset does not perform as anticipated. In addition, many swaps trade over-the-counter and may be considered illiquid. It may not be possible for the Fund to liquidate a swap position at an advantageous time or price, which may result in significant losses.

Magnificent Seven ETF Risks. The Fund will have significant exposure to the Magnificent Seven ETF through its investments in financial instruments that provide exposure to the Magnificent Seven ETF and the securities it holds.

