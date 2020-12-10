Roundhill Investments Surpasses $250 Million In Assets Under Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on developing innovative fund offerings, is pleased to announce that the firm's assets under management have surpassed $250 million. The milestone comes less than 1.5 years since the firm's initial launch.

The company's success thus far has been driven by two primary factors: (1) offering funds that are designed to meet previously unmet investor demand, and (2) market-beating performance.

Roundhill CEO Will Hershey commented: "We are explicitly using different tactics than our peers. We don't do outbound sales or emails, everything has been organic demand." The firm's approach has resulted in differentiated investor demographics. According to the company, approximately 60% of the firm's web traffic comes from the 18-34 age demographic.

Roundhill plans to launch additional ETFs in 2021.

To learn more about the funds, please visit roundhillinvestments.com/etf.

Performance as of 11/30 1 yr Since Inception (June 4, 2020) Gross Expense Ratio BETZ (NAV) N/A 52.70% 0.75% BETZ (Market) N/A 52.37% 0.75% Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Index N/A 51.20%









Performance as of 11/30 1 yr Since Inception (June 4, 2019) Gross Expense Ratio NERD (NAV) 87.67% 91.45% 0.50% NERD (Market) 87.08% 91.5% 0.50% Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports Index 89.21% 94.15%



The performance data quoted represents past performance (data as of 11/30/20). Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. For the most recent month-end performance, please call (855) 561-5728. An index is unmanaged and is not available for direct investment.

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Risks include those related to investments in the highly-competitive sports betting industry, including from illegal or unregulated companies. Expansion of sports betting (both regulated and unregulated), including the award of additional licenses or expansion or relocation of existing sports betting companies, and competition from other leisure and entertainment activities, could impact these companies' finances. Small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments are concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Investments in foreign securities involve social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more developed countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

Related Links

roundhillinvestments.com

