Roundhill Launches Pro Sports ETF (NYSE: MVP)

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments has launched the Roundhill MVP ETF (NYSE: MVP), the first ETF designed to invest in professional sports teams and leagues. Following the launch of MVP, the firm will have a suite of five ETFs with a combined AUM of over $650 million.

Roundhill co-founder Will Hershey commented: "We are excited about the launch of MVP, which will allow everyday investors to own stakes in sports teams they know and love. The professional sports industry had a difficult year in 2020, but we are confident that a successful vaccine rollout will bring fans back to stadiums worldwide."

MVP holdings consist of professional sports teams (New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Manchester United (NYSE: MANU), Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma), professional sports leagues (Formula One and WWE), and companies within the sports media and sports apparel sectors (Nike, Puma, Adidas, and MSG Networks).

"Professional sports teams and leagues are premium, scarce assets that have a strong record of value appreciation. With the launch of MVP, we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to provide investors with the ability to invest in this asset class. Everyone has the opportunity to be an owner with MVP," said Joe Pompliano, MVP ETF partner and founder of sports business media brand Huddle Up.

The launch of MVP follows the successful launches of BETZ - The Sports Betting ETF, NERD - The Esports ETF, and SUBZ - The Streaming ETF. To learn more about MVP ETF and for the full list of holdings, please visit https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mvp.

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. Professional Sports, Media, and Apparel Company Risks. The success of Apparel companies depends heavily on disposable household income and consumer spending, and changes in demographics and consumer preferences can affect the success of apparel companies.

Market or economic factors impacting Media companies which rely heavily on technological advances are particularly vulnerable to research and development costs, substantial capital requirements, product and services obsolescence, government regulation, and domestic and international competition, including competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs.

Professional sports teams are dependent upon the performance and/or popularity of their franchises and compete, in varying respects and degrees, with other sporting events. In addition, professional sports teams are largely dependent on their ability to attract strong attendance to their professional sports franchises' home games and compete, in certain respects and to varying degrees, with other leisure-time activities and entertainment. Economic downturns and other adverse conditions, including the current economic downturn and conditions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, such as suspension of sports events or limitations on in-person attendance at such events, can negatively affect their operations. Professional sports companies are also dependent upon their ability to develop, obtain and retain talented players as well as the on-field success of their teams and injuries to players also pose risk.

SPACs Investment Risk. The Fund may invest in equity securities of SPACs, which raise assets to seek potential acquisition opportunities. SPACs have no operating history or ongoing business other than seeking acquisitions, and their value is largely dependent on the identification and completion of profitable acquisitions, of which there is no guarantee.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the MVP ETF please call 1- 855-561-5728 or visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mvp. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

