Roundhill Launches Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (XBOX)

XBOX seeks to achieve fixed income-like returns by investing in a market-neutral options strategy called a "box spread".

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce today's launch of the Roundhill Ultra Short Duration No Dividend Target ETF (Cboe BZX: XBOX).

XBOX is designed for investors seeking a tax-aware, short-duration alternative to traditional cash and ultra short bond allocations. The Fund seeks treasury-like returns while aiming to minimize taxable distributions.

To pursue its investment objective, XBOX invests in box spreads, an institutional options strategy to access short-term financing rates with limited equity market sensitivity.

"XBOX is built for investors looking for a more tax-aware way to manage short-duration allocations," said Dave Mazza, Chief Executive Officer at Roundhill Investments. "By packaging a box spread strategy in a low-cost ETF, we aim to give investors exposure to treasury-like returns with limited equity market sensitivity in a simple, modern wrapper."

XBOX complements Roundhill's broader tax-aware lineup, including the Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF (XDIV), by extending that focus to short-duration allocations.

About Roundhill Investments

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, if available, with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit our website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/XBOX. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Box Spread Risk. If any of the individual option positions that make up a Box Spread are modified or closed separately before the option contracts expire, the Box Spread may lose its effectiveness in eliminating risk related to movements in the price of the underlying reference asset. Additionally, the value of a Box Spread is determined by the market and is influenced by factors such as the time remaining until the options expire and prevailing market interest rates. The Fund's ability to use Box Spreads successfully depends on the availability of other market participants who are willing to sell Box Spreads to the Fund at competitive prices. In this regard, the commissions charged to implement the four options trades necessary to establish a Box Spread may have a material impact on the Fund's return. If a Box Spread does not perform as intended, the Fund could become exposed to the underlying reference asset of the options in the Box Spread. In such circumstances, the Fund would be subject to the risks of equity 5 securities markets, where prices can fluctuate due to changes in investors' perceptions of an issuer's financial condition, overall market volatility, or political and economic events affecting the issuer.

Options Risk. The use of options involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions and depends on the ability of the Fund's portfolio managers to forecast market movements correctly. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, or in interest or currency exchange rates, including the anticipated volatility, which in turn are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political and economic events. The effective use of options also depends on the Fund's ability to terminate option positions at times deemed desirable to do so. There is no assurance that the Fund will be able to effect closing transactions at any particular time or at an acceptable price. In addition, there may at times be an imperfect correlation between the movement in values of options and their underlying securities and there may at times not be a liquid secondary market for certain options. Lastly, the trading of options is subject to transaction costs that may impact the Fund's returns.

Flex Options Risk. Trading FLEX Options involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities. The Fund may experience losses from specific FLEX Option positions and certain FLEX Option positions may expire worthless. The FLEX Options are listed on an exchange; however, no one can guarantee that a liquid secondary trading market will exist for the FLEX Options. In the event that trading in the FLEX Options is limited or absent, the value of the Fund's FLEX Options may decrease. In a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, liquidating the FLEX Options may require the payment of a premium (for written FLEX Options) or acceptance of a discounted price (for purchased FLEX Options) and may take longer to complete. A less liquid trading market may adversely impact the value of the FLEX Options and Fund shares and result in the Fund being unable to achieve its investment objective. Less liquidity in the trading of the Fund's FLEX Options could have an impact on the prices paid or received by the Fund for the FLEX Options in connection with creations and redemptions of the Fund's shares. Depending on the nature of this impact to pricing, the Fund may be forced to pay more for redemptions (or receive less for creations) than the price at which it currently values the FLEX Options. Such overpayment or under collection could reduce the Fund's ability to achieve its investment objective. Additionally, in a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the liquidation of a large number of options may more significantly impact the price. A less liquid trading market may adversely impact the value of the FLEX Options and the value of your investment. The trading in FLEX Options may be less deep and liquid than the market for certain other exchange-traded options, non-customized options or other securities.

Active Management Risk. The Fund is actively-managed and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser makes for the Fund. Such judgments about the Fund's investments may prove to be incorrect. If the investments selected and the strategies employed by the Fund fail to produce the intended results, the Fund could underperform as compared to other funds with similar investment objectives and/or strategies, or could have negative returns. The Adviser/SubAdviser will seek to employ the Fund's investment strategy regardless of whether there are periods of adverse market, economic, or other conditions and will not seek to take temporary defensive positions during such periods.

Large Shareholder Risk. Certain shareholders, including affiliated funds advised by the Adviser, may from time to time own a significant portion of the Fund's shares. In addition, a third-party investor, the Adviser or an Affiliate, an authorized participant, a market maker, or another entity may invest in the Fund and hold its investment for a limited period solely to facilitate the commencement of the Fund or to help the Fund achieve a specified size or scale. There can be no assurance that any large shareholder will not redeem its investment, that the size of the Fund will be maintained at such levels, or that the Fund will continue to meet applicable listing requirements. Redemptions by large shareholders could have a significant negative impact on the Fund. In addition, transactions by large shareholders may account for a large percentage of the trading volume on the Fund's listing exchange and may, therefore, have a material upward or downward effect on the market price of the shares.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments