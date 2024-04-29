Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) Wins "Best New ETF"

Industry recognition coincides with MAGS surpassing $250 million in assets under management.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is honored to announce that the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) has been recognized as "Best New ETF" at the 2024 ETF.com Awards. The award is granted to an ETF that launched in 2023 and exhibited a compelling combination of innovation, outperformance, and low cost while seeking to meet the evolving needs and preferences of investors in the year.

MAGS achieved this honor as its assets under management recently exceeded $250 million as of April 26th, 2024. "This award is a recognition of our unwavering commitment to meet investor demand with innovative products. The success of MAGS, reflected both in its rapid growth and this accolade, is incredibly gratifying," said Dave Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer at Roundhill Investments.

For more information about MAGS, please visit: https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mags/

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers unique and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. For more information, please visit www.roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the MAGS ETF please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website http://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/mags . Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risks

The Fund expects to have concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of its net assets) investment exposure in one or more of the Technology Industries at any given time, which may vary over time. Further, the Fund expects to obtain such investment exposure by transacting primarily with a limited number of financial intermediaries conducting business in the same industry or group of related industries. As a result, the Fund is more vulnerable to adverse market, economic, regulatory, political or other developments affecting those industries or groups of related industries than a fund that invests its assets in a more diversified manner. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

