RoundTable Healthcare Partners Acquires DDS Lab

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundTable Healthcare Partners ("RoundTable"), an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced that it has acquired DDS Lab ("DDS" or the "Company"). DDS, headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a leading national dental laboratory offering a comprehensive line of fixed crown and bridge, removable, implant and orthodontic products. The Company's focus on craftmanship and quality has made DDS the primary lab of choice for over eleven thousand dentists across the U.S. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"DDS has established itself as a leading national lab and trusted partner to its dental service organization and independent dentist customers," commented Tom Kapfer, RoundTable Managing Partner, and Chairman of the Board for DDS. "We are impressed with the Company's centralized manufacturing, investments in digital capabilities, and, most importantly, its commitment to customer service and quality. RoundTable looks forward to partnering with Bart Doedens and the entire management team as DDS embarks on its next phase of growth."

Mr. Doedens, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, added, "I joined DDS last year because I believed the Company's technology-driven approach produces better outcomes for dentists and their patients. This commitment to quality will allow DDS to continue to win new customers and grow our wallet share with our existing customer base. We look forward to working with the RoundTable team and leveraging the firm's operating expertise as we continue to strategically grow our business."

DDS represents the second equity investment from RoundTable's $700 million Equity Fund V. In addition to RoundTable's equity, senior debt financing was provided by Capital One Healthcare and included CIBC and CIT. Senior subordinated notes were provided by RoundTable Capital Partners III, RoundTable's captive subordinated debt fund. Sidley Austin LLP acted as exclusive legal advisor to RoundTable in this transaction.

ABOUT DDS LAB

Established in 2005, DDS Lab is a National Board Certified full-service dental laboratory that sells custom dental prosthetic appliances to dental service organizations, mid-size group practices, and independent dentists across the United States. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information on DDS Lab's products and services, call 877-337-7800 or visit www.ddslab.com.

ABOUT ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

RoundTable Healthcare Partners, based in Lake Forest, IL, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful track record of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $3.45 billion in committed capital, including five equity funds totaling $2.85 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable Healthcare Partners can be found at www.roundtablehp.com.

SOURCE RoundTable Healthcare Partners

Related Links

http://www.roundtablehp.com

