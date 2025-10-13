RoundTable Healthcare Partners Announces Sale of Renaissance Lakewood, LLC

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundTable Healthcare Partners ("RoundTable"), an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today that its portfolio company Renaissance Lakewood ("Renaissance") has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"). LTS is a pharmaceutical technology company developing and manufacturing innovative drug delivery systems and is located in Andernach, Germany. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Renaissance is a premier contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") focused on nasal and injectable pharmaceutical products, including unit-dose, bi-dose, and multi-dose nasal sprays as well as small-volume parenteral fill-finish vials. Renaissance was founded by RoundTable through the acquisition of two leading CDMOs, Confab Laboratories in 2010 and DPT Laboratories in 2012. Following the 2016 divestiture of its topicals division to Mylan N.V., the company has focused on advancing its intranasal and injectable dosage platforms. Through significant investments in leadership and talent, research & development, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Renaissance has evolved into a leading, fully integrated CDMO and serves as a partner to both established and emerging pharmaceutical and biotech customers.

Pierre Frechette, Managing Partner of RoundTable and Chairman of Renaissance, commented, "On behalf of RoundTable, I would like to thank our exceptional management team and talented employees of Renaissance for creating a high-quality, differentiated business. We believe LTS will be a strong long-term partner to support the business moving forward."

Serge Maltais, President & CEO of Renaissance added, "Renaissance has benefited tremendously from RoundTable's support and guidance. Together, we've grown and transformed the company into one of the industry leaders that it is today. We thank RoundTable and now look forward to an exciting future as part of LTS."

This transaction is expected to close in November 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

Sidley Austin LLP acted as exclusive legal advisor to Renaissance and RoundTable in this transaction.

About RoundTable Healthcare Partners

RoundTable Healthcare Partners, based in Lake Forest, IL, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful track record of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs, and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $4.25 billion in committed capital, including six equity funds totaling $3.65 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable Healthcare Partners can be found at www.roundtablehp.com.

