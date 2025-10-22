RoundTable Healthcare Partners Completes Sale of Stake in Designs for Health Following a Successful Partnership

RoundTable concludes its investment after a collaborative multi-year partnership with the Lizotte family, as DFH welcomes BDT & MSD Partners to support its continued growth

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundTable Healthcare Partners ("RoundTable"), an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today that it has completed the sale of its minority stake in Designs for Health ("DFH" or the "Company") back to the Company. In conjunction with this transaction, DFH announced a new minority investment from BDT & MSD Partners' affiliated funds to support its continued growth. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Designs for Health develops and markets high-quality nutritional supplements and functional foods for healthcare professionals and their patients. Founded more than 36 years ago, DFH is recognized for its science-based formulations, commitment to clinical education, and long-standing reputation as a trusted partner to practitioners in the integrative and functional medicine community.

RoundTable acquired an interest in Designs for Health in September 2020. In partnership with the Lizotte family, RoundTable supported key investments in the Company's leadership team, operations, and commercial initiatives, helping DFH achieve significant growth in revenue and profitability while expanding its reach among healthcare practitioners and their patients.

"It has been a privilege to work with Jonathan Lizotte, CEO Amardeep Kahlon, and the entire Designs for Health team over the past five years," said Pierre Frechette, Managing Partner at RoundTable. "Together, we helped enhance DFH's capabilities and build on its strong foundation while preserving its values and entrepreneurial spirit. We are extremely proud of what the team has accomplished and look forward to watching the Company's continued success under the Lizotte family's leadership alongside BDT & MSD."

Jawwad Akhtar, Partner at RoundTable, added, "Our partnership with Designs for Health reflects RoundTable's approach to working closely with founders and management teams to help build leading healthcare businesses. By combining our deep experience in the consumer healthcare sector with our internal operating capabilities, we helped scale the organization and position it for long-term growth."

"RoundTable has been an exceptional partner to our family and to Designs for Health," said Jonathan Lizotte, Founder and Executive Chairman of DFH. "They brought deep industry knowledge, strategic insight, and hands-on operating support that helped us transform our business. We are grateful for their guidance and are excited about our future."

Wellvest Capital, LLC served as financial advisor to the Lizotte family and to Designs for Health. Perella Weinberg Partners LP and Canaccord Genuity LLC served as financial advisors to Designs for Health. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to RoundTable, Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as legal counsel to Designs for Health, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to BDT & MSD, and Sterlington PLLC served as legal counsel to management.

ABOUT ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

RoundTable Healthcare Partners, based in Lake Forest, IL, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful track record of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs, and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $4.25 billion in committed capital, including six equity funds totaling $3.65 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable Healthcare Partners can be found at www.roundtablehp.com.

ABOUT DESIGNS FOR HEALTH

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality nutritional supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 36 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions.

SOURCE RoundTable Healthcare Partners