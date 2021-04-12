Roundtrip and ACS remove the roadblock to cancer care

Every day, thousands of cancer patients need a ride to treatment, but some may not have a way to get there. The American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves. Together, Roundtrip and ACS will work to ease the stressful process of transportation coordination and allow patients to focus on what is most important – their care and recovery.

Roundtrip is a simple, comprehensive patient ride ordering software that connects patients with non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). Roundtrip supports all levels of transport: volunteer drivers, rideshare, taxi, medical cars, wheelchair vans, stretcher vehicles, ALS/BLS ambulances, all payers, and all trips delivered when and where they are needed.

"In a time where the logistics of cancer treatment have been made even more challenging, we are thrilled to partner with the American Cancer Society to deliver a positive transportation experience for the patients we collectively serve along with the valued volunteer drivers who make the program possible. Transportation looks very different for vulnerable populations and, furthermore, specific disease states. Together, we can show the incredible impacts to health outcomes among the hardest hit," said Mark Switaj, CEO of Roundtrip.

With Roundtrip, patients can easily request single or recurring rides depending on their unique cancer care needs. As a result, patients who would have ordinarily missed appointments due to lack of transportation have one less stressor in their journey to recovery.

"The American Cancer Society is excited to leverage Roundtrip's cutting-edge technology to assist patients in getting to life saving treatment," says Chuck Westbrook, Senior Vice President of Cancer Control Programs and Services at the American Cancer Society. "We are confident that our patients and volunteers will benefit from this new transportation solution that helps patients overcome barriers to timely and high-quality care."

About Roundtrip

Roundtrip is the leading digital transportation marketplace for better health outcomes. We provide a simple, comprehensive patient ride ordering software that makes available a community of ride providers who complete the transport. The company is leading the industry in reducing patient no-shows through improved ride management.

Roundtrip is built for healthcare professionals — care coordinators, market managers, social workers, nurses, nonprofit organization staff, volunteers and other transport requestors — and offers easy-to-use online and mobile platforms that connect patients with non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). Roundtrip is a comprehensive solution that supports all levels of transport: volunteer drivers, rideshare, taxi, medical cars, wheelchair vans, stretcher vehicles, ALS/BLS ambulances, all payers, and all trips delivered when and where they are needed.

To learn more about Roundtrip, please visit roundtriphealth.com

Media inquiries can be channeled to [email protected]

About ACS

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. The Society also works in low- and middle-income countries to expand access to high-quality chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and pain relief, as well as getting patients diagnosed and into treatment earlier. For more information go to www.cancer.org. ACS does not endorse any product or service nor any particular brand of cancer drugs. ACS is not a provider of medical services and is not responsible for any drugs, screening, diagnosis, or medical treatment.

SOURCE Roundtrip

Related Links

https://www.roundtriphealth.com

