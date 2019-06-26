ROUTE Launches App That Visually Tracks Online Orders In One Centralized Hub

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ROUTE, a one-click premium shopping experience for online ordering, announces today that they've launched a first-of-its-kind app that collates online shoppers' pending packages, regardless of merchant, allowing visual tracking of shipments from the convenience of their smartphone or device.

The innovative technology utilizes the user's email to find tracking data which then populates onto a visual map. ROUTE is one of the fastest growing tech companies in the U.S. with a waitlist of more than 35,000 in just a few months.

ROUTE CEO and founder, Evan Walker, recognized the inconvenience of tracking online orders to bring ROUTE to life. "Our goal with Route is to simplify—making order tracking modern and visual, creating a better online shopping experience for consumers."

Additionally, the company offers ROUTE Plus which gives merchant partners the option for their customers to fully insure their packages for 1% of cart value. ROUTE currently has 800+ merchant partners since their launch in January including Planet Blue, Thread Wallets, Michael Todd Beauty, Sunglass.LA and Hu Kitchen with more joining daily.

"Current ROUTE Plus merchants are seeing an 8-12% conversion increase due to higher shipping confidence. A better experience means more repeat customers and a higher ROI," says CEO Evan Walker.

Once the shopper adds ROUTE Plus at checkout, it enables one-click refunds and reorders for any packages that are damaged, lost or stolen within the Route app.

ROUTE Plus is backed by 330 years of experience in insurance with LLOYDS; the world's leading insurance market providing specialist insurance services to businesses in over 200 countries and territories.

The ROUTE app is currently invite only and will allow those on their waitlist primary access.

ABOUT ROUTE:

ROUTE is a one-click premium shopping experience for online ordering and the only way to view all online orders, from any merchant, visually in one place. Online shoppers can insure and visually track online orders in one centralized app. E-commerce merchants can add Route to their online store by enabling one-click solutions for customers for shipping insurance, visual package tracking, and one-click claim handling. ROUTE has offices in both Silicon Slopes, Utah (HQ) and Los Angeles, California. For more information visit route.com.

