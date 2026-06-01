Route Revealed for Next Week's Hot Rod Power Tour
News provided byHearst Magazines
Jun 01, 2026, 13:09 ET
America's largest traveling car show celebrates Route 66
LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
Celebrate 100 Years of Route 66 & America's 250th!
FULL 2026 ROUTE REVEALED
CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE PARTS PRESENTS
THE HOT ROD POWER TOUR
CELEBRATING ROUTE 66 IN 2026 JUNE 8-12
Will This Year's Tour Be Rolling Through Your Area Along The Legendary Highway? See Below for the Routes Between Stops (Outlined in Google Map Links)!
Media Opps Available NOW for Both
Advance and In-Person For This Hearst Event
Vendor space of all kinds is still available! Check out options by clicking here.
ROUTE DETAILS
Day 1 (Monday, June 8) - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL
- Route between Day 1 & Day 2 - Passing through Pontiac, Lexington, & more
Day 2 (Tuesday, June 9) - Village of Rantoul, Rantoul, IL
- Route between Day 2 & Day 3 - Passing through Springfield, Lincoln, & more
Day 3 (Wednesday, June 10) - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO
- Route between Day 3 & Day 4 - Passing through Bourbon, Leasburg, Cuba, & more
Day 4 (Thursday, June 11) - Missouri State University, Springfield, MO
- Route between Day 4 & Day 5 - Passing through Joplin, Catoosa, & more
Day 5 (Friday, June 12 / Final Stop) - Tulsa Raceway Park, Tulsa, OK
And check out points of interest for each day of the tour by clicking here!
SOURCE Hearst Magazines
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