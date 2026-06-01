Route Revealed for Next Week's Hot Rod Power Tour

America's largest traveling car show celebrates Route 66

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Celebrate 100 Years of Route 66 & America's 250th!

HOT ROD Power Tour Celebrates Route 66 in 2026

FULL 2026 ROUTE REVEALED

CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE PARTS PRESENTS

THE HOT ROD POWER TOUR

CELEBRATING ROUTE 66 IN 2026 JUNE 8-12

Will This Year's Tour Be Rolling Through Your Area Along The Legendary Highway? See Below for the Routes Between Stops (Outlined in Google Map Links)!

Media Opps Available NOW for Both

Advance and In-Person For This Hearst Event

Vendor space of all kinds is still available! Check out options by clicking here.

ROUTE DETAILS

Day 1 (Monday, June 8) - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

Route between Day 1 & Day 2 - Passing through Pontiac, Lexington, & more

Day 2 (Tuesday, June 9) - Village of Rantoul, Rantoul, IL

Route between Day 2 & Day 3 - Passing through Springfield, Lincoln, & more

Day 3 (Wednesday, June 10) - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO

Route between Day 3 & Day 4 - Passing through Bourbon, Leasburg, Cuba, & more

Day 4 (Thursday, June 11) - Missouri State University, Springfield, MO

Route between Day 4 & Day 5 - Passing through Joplin, Catoosa, & more

Day 5 (Friday, June 12 / Final Stop) - Tulsa Raceway Park, Tulsa, OK

And check out points of interest for each day of the tour by clicking here!

SOURCE Hearst Magazines