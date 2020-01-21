Routers, Switchers & Master Controls Market Report, 2019-2024 - IP-fication and Demand for 4K is Driving Product Upgrades
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Routers, Switchers, and Master Controls Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study on the global routers, switchers, and master controls market covers software and hardware point solutions as well as comprehensive large-scale value-based applications that support the video production and broadcasting needs of consumers.
Consumers in the market range from broadcasters, outside broadcast (OB) trucks, multiple service operators (MSOs), educational institutions, corporations, houses of worship, government, and arenas.
Overall revenue declined by 0.1% year-on-year in 2018 and is expected to experience growth from 2019 to 2024. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% and revenue is expected to reach $794.1 million in 2024.
This market is currently declining and is expected to see a spike in 2019, with increasing demand for 4K globally and adoption of IP-based routers, switchers, and master controls. With an increase in IP-based product use cases, customers have grown more familiar with the ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility these solutions provide. This is driving the uptake of IP-based solutions in the market.
Global demand over the forecast period is expected to be driven by markets in APAC, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.
The market is driven by product upgrades, which in turn is driven by the growing adoption of IP-based solutions, increase in demand for 4K content driven by customer demand for high-quality live event coverage particularly sports; demand from non-broadcasting segments such as education and houses of worship, especially in North America; and consolidation and acquisitions from leading market vendors.
This research service covers the following:
- Detailed global market trend analyses - including market drivers, market restraints, regional trends, regional analysis, and competitive analysis
- Detailed revenue forecasts for the total video switchers market
- A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis
- A competitive analysis, concerning major participants and market share analysis for Grass Valley, Evertz and Sony
The base year of the study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2024. The research highlights key trends impacting the global routers, switchers, and master controls market and outlines future implications. These trends include IP-ification, increase in adoption of 4K, and growing popularity of eSports and gaming in Asia-Pacific.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What factors will drive the market growth? What are the challenges that will hold the market back?
- Are the existing competitors correctly structured to meet customer needs? How will this market evolve in future?
- What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the strategic imperatives for vendor survival in the market?
- What technical trends are shaping the marketplace today? What disruptions are on the horizon?
- What segments and regions are most rapidly adopting routers, switchers, and master controls? How will this landscape evolve in future?
Readers who will benefit from this research include routers, switchers, and master controls vendors, broadcasters, smart TV vendors, device vendors, and any company looking to venture into the market.
Companies Mentioned
- Evertz
- Grass Valley
- Sony
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Digital Media Value Chain
- Market Definitions
- Market Overview - Regions Covered
- Regional Definitions
- Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis
- Regional Market Life Cycle Discussion
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. External Challenges - Drivers and Restraints: Total Routers, Switchers, and Master Controls Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts - Total Routers, Switchers, and Master Controls Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Application
- Percent Revenue Breakdown Discussion by Application
5. Trends - Total Routers, Switchers, and Master Controls Market
- IP-fication and Demand for 4K is Driving Product Upgrades
- Sports Continue to Lead Demand for Live Content Broadcasting
- Increase in Demand from Education and Houses of Worship
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Routers, Switchers, and Master Controls Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Market Leader - Routers, Switchers, and Master Controls Market
- Market Challengers - Routers, Switchers, and Master Controls Market
- Market Contender - Routers, Switchers, and Master Controls Market
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Acquisition and Partnerships to Expand Market Presence in Regional and Vertical Markets
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Remote Production for Sports
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Value-based Solutions
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Routers Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - NALA
- Revenue Forecast - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast - APAC
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Regions
9. Production Switchers Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - NALA
- Revenue Forecast - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast - APAC
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Regions
10. Master Controls Segment Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast - NALA
- Revenue Forecast - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast - APAC
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Regions
11. NALA Breakdown
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
12. EMEA Breakdown
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
13. APAC Breakdown
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
14. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hh1g1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
