Routeware Brings Proven Industry Leadership to Fuel the Next Phase of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Routeware, a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for the waste and recycling industry, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Collins as Chief Executive Officer. Collins' appointment marks the beginning of Routeware's next phase of growth as municipalities and private haulers continue to modernize operations and invest in technology that supports reliability, efficiency, and service to their communities.

Collins joins Routeware from Azuga, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and led the company through its successful acquisition by Bridgestone. During his tenure, he scaled the business beyond $100 million in annual recurring revenue, supporting customers who rely on technology to keep vehicles moving and field operations running every day. At Routeware, Collins will focus on strengthening the company's core platforms, with an emphasis on reliability, performance, and modernizing the systems customers depend on most.

Routeware also announced that Ray Greer, a long-time industry executive and board member, has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board. In this role, Greer will work closely with Collins to support execution, customer focus, and long-term category leadership. Greer brings over 35 years of experience in the technology, supply chain, transportation and logistics sector, including his previous role as Chief Executive Officer of Omnitracs.

"Routeware has deep roots in this industry, and our customers rely on us to support essential services every day," said Ray Greer, Executive Chairman of Routeware. "Jeremy understands this space, the challenges our customers face, and the responsibility that comes with running mission-critical systems. As Routeware continues to strengthen and invest in its integrated platform across the core operational systems our customers rely on, we are accelerating execution and strengthening the reliability, performance, and usability of the platforms; positioning Routeware to lead the category with technology built for real-world operations."

"Routeware plays a mission-critical role in helping waste and recycling organizations serve their communities," said Jeremy Collins, CEO of Routeware. "In this industry, systems must work every day; routes, fleets, billing, and customer service can't afford disruption. My focus is on protecting the foundation customers rely on and moving faster to deliver practical improvements that make operations safer, simpler, and more efficient."

About Routeware:

Routeware is a leading provider of waste, recycling, and heavy-duty fleet technology solutions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving municipalities and haulers across North America and the United Kingdom, Routeware's integrated platform provides route optimization, fleet dispatch software, in-cab technology, digital customer engagement, billing systems, and data-driven insights. The company's solutions help customers large and small increase operational efficiency, improve service delivery, reduce costs, and achieve sustainability goals. Founded 25 years ago, Routeware is trusted by over 1500 customers to digitize operations and support resilient communities. The company has offices and customers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. For more information, visit www.routeware.com.

