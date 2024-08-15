Routeware, Inc. Announces Industry Veteran Eric Speiser as Chief Revenue Officer

Speiser to assist the leadership team with expanding Routeware's market presence and strategic investments to support product development and improve customer experience

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Routeware, Inc. , a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for the waste and recycling industry and Inc. 5000 honoree, today announced that waste collection industry veteran Eric Speiser has been named as the Company's Chief Revenue Officer.

Speiser joins the Routeware team at an exciting period of growth and development, as the company furthers its mission to provide its customers with industry-leading, purpose-built solutions that are revolutionizing the present and future of waste management.

"As we continue to bolster our position in the market, we're thrilled to announce Eric Speiser has joined our company as Chief Revenue Officer," said Paul Rafalowski, CEO at Routeware. "Eric brings nearly two decades of experience in the waste collection industry and will play an instrumental role in continuing to strengthen our category leadership."

Prior to joining Routeware, Speiser served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Customer Experience and Communications at WIN Waste Innovations. During his time at WIN Waste Innovations, he implemented hiring, training, and performance management initiatives to deliver leading sales and customer experience results. Speiser previously held leadership roles at Waste Management, Depot Connect International and Cintas. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Western Governors University and has earned his Master of Business Administration from Washington State University Carson College of Business.

"Routeware's technology is truly game changing for our industry and the entire team is dedicated to utilizing their collective knowledge and growth mindsets to help waste collection organizations become more efficient and integrated in the digital age," said Eric. " I'm proud to bring my own industry knowledge, experience and expertise to Routeware during this transformational time for the company."

Routeware continues to leverage its over 20 years of industry experience to deliver exceptional outcomes for new and existing customers. Since partnering with K1 Investment Management in 2021, a firm specializing in high-growth enterprise software companies, Routeware has advanced its product development and expanded its market presence with strategic investments in product development and continued expansion of its customer implementation and support. As part of its commitment to serving the waste collection industry with transformational technology, Routeware launched Routeware Elements in May of 2024. Elements connects processes across routing, dispatch, drivers, customer service, and billing. By leveraging the immediate situational awareness offered by Routeware's on-truck and in-cab technology, Routeware Elements provides transparency and precision to downstream functions and users.





About Routeware:

Routeware, an Inc. 5000 company, is a leading provider of waste collection management systems and in-cab technology to smart cities and private haulers. Routeware Elements for Waste Collection simplifies and connects processes across waste operations to improve performance and ease internal and external self-service. Routeware accelerates user learning, increases adoption and compliance, drives productivity, and engages residential and commercial customers to advance zero waste programs. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company has offices and customers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. For more information, visit www.routeware.com .

About K1

K1 is a global investment firm that builds category-leading enterprise software companies. With over $14.9 billion of assets under management, K1 partners with strong management teams of high-growth technology businesses to help them achieve successful outcomes. With over 120 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes with operationally focused growth strategies designed to rapidly scale portfolio companies. Since the inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 200 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as accessiBe, Checkmarx, Comply, ControlUp, Emburse, Employ, Granicus, Onit, Rethink, Reveal, simPRO, Smarsh and Zapproved. For more information, visit www.k1.com and follow K1 Investment Management on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Kim Schaefer

1-702-326-6750

[email protected]

SOURCE Routeware, Inc.