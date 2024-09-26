Rovia Clinical Research Launches as Parent Company to East Coast Institute for Research, Universal Axon Clinical Research, and IMIC Inc. Clinical Research Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rovia Clinical Research is excited to announce the creation of its clinical research site network, which currently includes East Coast Institute for Research (ECIR), Universal Axon Clinical Research (UACR), and IMIC, Inc. Clinical Research Center (IMIC.)

Rovia Clinical Research is a US-based multi-specialty clinical research site network that partners with healthcare providers, pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research organizations worldwide to facilitate clinical trial delivery. The company's quality-focused integrated research services for new drugs, devices, and diagnostic studies are designed to offer improved access and new hope to patients from diverse communities.

With 12 site locations currently in its network, Rovia aims to rapidly expand to become a national site network with locations across the United States. Under the Rovia umbrella, the company will continue to provide central services to the sites within the network.

As Rovia, the combined entities will continue to work closely and collaboratively with sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), and investigators to ensure that its studies provide unerringly precise results supported by careful data collection and comprehensive analysis.

Rovia's capabilities range across therapeutic disciplines, quickly expanding in areas such as Ophthalmology, Metabolism, Cardiovascular, Podiatry, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, CNS, Hepatology, Infectious Disease, and Urology.

About Rovia Clinical Research

Rovia Clinical Research is dedicated to transforming research methodologies and patient care. As a parent company to multiple research sites, Rovia leverages its extensive network to implement innovative approaches in trial management, data analysis, and patient engagement. Committed to scientific excellence and operational efficiency, Rovia is at the forefront of advancements across a range of therapeutic areas. By fostering collaboration among diverse healthcare stakeholders and prioritizing access for underserved communities, Rovia is not just conducting clinical trials—it is shaping the future of medical research and drug development. Learn More

