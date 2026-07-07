RoviSys Announces Strategic Leadership Evolution for Eastern Great Lakes Region and Oil & Gas Operations

AURORA, Ohio, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoviSys, a leading global provider of manufacturing automation solutions, building automation solutions, control systems integration, and information management, is pleased to announce the promotions of Gary Humble, Bill Kras, and Adam Zimmerman to key leadership roles supporting the company's continued growth.

These promotions reflect a continued commitment to the Eastern Great Lakes Region and to the Oil & Gas market, one of the company's most critical and fastest-growing sectors.

Since its founding in 1989, RoviSys has grown alongside the industries and communities that define the Eastern Great Lakes region. As one of North America's most significant industrial and manufacturing corridors, the region continues to offer tremendous opportunities for innovation, investment, and long-term growth. The RoviSys regional model emphasizes strong local presence, enables deeper customer relationships, and sustains growth. Its success has driven expansion into markets across North America and around the world. Entering its next phase of regional leadership, the organization remains focused on expanding market presence, accelerating growth, and cultivating a robust pipeline of future opportunities throughout this region.

Effective immediately, Gary Humble and Bill Kras will lead the Eastern Great Lakes region as Directors, working in close partnership with RoviSys Market and Center of Excellence leaders to enhance delivery and deepen client engagement.

Gary Humble joined RoviSys in 1995 and has spent more than 30 years helping drive the company's growth, market expansion, and customer success. In 2007, he founded the Oil & Gas division, establishing a strategic business segment that has grown into a core part of the company's operations. Humble was instrumental in launching the Houston, Texas office in 2015, expanding RoviSys presence within the energy industry and the Southwest US. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for developing strong teams, cultivating customer relationships, and creating strategies that drive long-term growth and operational excellence.

Since joining RoviSys in 2004, Bill Kras has taken advantage of diverse experiences and progressively expanding responsibilities across the organization. His expertise in control systems and Manufacturing Execution System (MES) implementation, project leadership, account management, and business development span the Life Sciences, Consumer Packaged Goods, and Food & Beverage industries. For the past three years, Kras has led significant growth within the Food & Beverage market, increasing the business by nearly 50 percent through the expansion of market expertise, strategic client engagement, and stronger collaboration across the company's regional operations. His leadership has been instrumental in helping clients navigate complex operational challenges, positioning RoviSys as a partner that delivers both strategic guidance and successful project execution.

Stepping into the of Director, Oil & Gas is Adam Zimmerman.

Zimmerman joined RoviSys in 2013, capitalizing on a background in software and analytics in the industrial sector. In 2015, he moved to the RoviSys Houston office to focus on the Oil and Gas market, and to enable RoviSys customers to bridge the gap between technology and Oil and Gas market challenges. His leadership has allowed RoviSys to identify and solve complex challenges unique to midstream and downstream customers, providing direction that has been pivotal to the growth of RoviSys services in Oil and Gas and the Texas Region.

"We are very excited about these organizational changes as they represent an important evolution to adapt to our growing business," Commented RoviSys co-President Matt Knott. "These enhancements to our organization's structure will allow us to continue to deliver nothing but the best to our customers locally, globally, and across a wide range of industry-leading service offerings. "

About RoviSys

RoviSys delivers proven process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across North America, Puerto Rico, Asia-Pacific & Europe, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, industrial artificial intelligence, and manufacturing systems. Key industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Personal Care, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, Automotive, and Semiconductor.

SOURCE The RoviSys Company