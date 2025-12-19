RoviSys Recognized as a Top System Integrator Giant--Ranked #2 for 2026

Recognition reflects nearly a decade of consistent performance, global growth, and commitment to delivering proven solutions.

AURORA, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoviSys, a leading provider of comprehensive process automation, building automation, discrete manufacturing automation and digital transformation solutions has been recognized by CFE Media as a System Integrator Giant for 2026. RoviSys ranks second on the list, maintaining its position in the top five since 2018.

For 2026, seventy-five (75) system integrators comprise the SI Giants, a ranking based on system integration (SI) revenue for the most recently completed fiscal year, of control and automation system integration firms participating in the CFE Media and Technology Global System Integrator Database.

RoviSys leverages its scale, global reach, and more than 35 years of experience to build long-term partnerships and support clients by developing effective strategies, integrating and delivering reliable, sustainable solutions for capital projects, maintenance, and ongoing support while remaining committed to advancing digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes rely on RoviSys for expertise in information management, manufacturing automation, control systems integration, building automation, enterprise and industrial networks, MES, and Industrial AI.

In 2025, RoviSys drove strong business growth across multiple industries and manufacturing sectors, with particularly significant expansion in the Data Center and Electrical Utility markets. New relationships were also established in growing renewable, sustainable, and climate-focused industries. Looking ahead, RoviSys will maintain a strong focus on energy automation and solutions that improve efficiency, reliability, and availability while enabling cohesive, integrated systems.

"Data center projects continue to grow in size and complexity, while delivery schedules are under constant pressure," notes Jason King, Director - Data Centers. "RoviSys has become a trusted partner in the data center and related industries through a strong commitment to our customers, disciplined project execution methodology, a team of industry-leading building automation experts, and a proven track record of quality and innovation. Our experience spans BMS and EPMS implementations, packaged controls for mechanical and electrical systems, power and energy infrastructure including generation, transmission, utility SCADA, and switchgear controls, as well as fuel oil system controls, water/wastewater treatment plants, and central utility plants."

Additionally, during 2025, RoviSys experienced increased interest across industries in the rapidly expanding space of Industrial AI as manufacturers moved from curiosity to practical application. Organizations of all sizes turned to RoviSys to cut through AI hype and focus on solving real operational and knowledge-retention challenges. By starting with data readiness and targeting measurable returns, RoviSys has deployed Industrial AI solutions that deliver tangible improvements in safety, reliability, quality, and operational performance.

"Industrial AI isn't about chasing the latest algorithm—it's about helping operators make better decisions with trustworthy data," says Bryan Debois – Director, Industrial AI. "At RoviSys, we start with AI Readiness: clean, contextualized information and clear ROI targets, then deploy solutions plants can run every day to improve their operations. Our inclusion in the SI Giants list reflects how this practical, outcome-centric approach is resonating across industries."

RoviSys is accelerating into 2026 with a diverse market base and a robust project pipeline. RoviSys Building Technologies has experienced consistent growth, advancing support for customers in data center, mission-critical, power utilities, and construction industries. RoviSys Federal Solutions continues to provide specialized automation and security solutions, enabling smart infrastructure and driving advancements for federal agencies.

About RoviSys

RoviSys provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across The Americas, Asia-Pacific & Europe, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, Automotive, and Semiconductor. For more information visit http://www.rovisys.com.

