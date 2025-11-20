RoviSys Transitions Leadership: Appointment of Co-Presidents Matt Knott and Matt Cingcade

AURORA, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoviSys, a leading independent provider of comprehensive automation and information solutions, today announce the appointment of Matt Knott and Matt Cingcade as co-presidents of the company. Their appointments follow the conclusion of ten-year terms by John Turk and Joe Maukonen, who have guided the organization through a decade of significant growth and transformation.

Founded in 1989, RoviSys is known globally for a vendor-independent approach and commitment to long-term customer relationships. The company partners with organizations of all sizes across a wide variety of industries, delivering and supporting intelligent, automated systems that drive reliability, efficiency, and insight.

"The appointment of Knott and Cingcade to co-presidents is an important step for the ongoing growth and success of RoviSys," said John Robertson, Founder and Chairman. "Both are proven, collaborative leaders who embody our culture of engineering excellence and customer focus. We're grateful to John and Joe for a decade of steadfast leadership and the advancements they've championed across our organization."

The selection of Knott and Cingcade reflects the depth of talent and dedication within RoviSys. Notably, both joined RoviSys out of college as new engineers and have spent their entire careers with the company. During their tenure, both have assumed complex and demanding assignments, provided leadership on strategic initiatives, and fostered collaboration across business units to strengthen a unified, enterprise-wide perspective. Their deep understanding of markets, capabilities, customers, and culture positions them to lead RoviSys into its next phase of growth and advancement.

"Our success has always been rooted in our people and our deep commitment to clients. Looking forward, RoviSys will strategically expand our geographical footprint and deepen our service portfolio, ensuring we continue to deliver the mission-critical solutions necessary for our clients' success and for sustained growth."

— Matt Knott, Co-President

"RoviSys is an exceptional organization, distinguished by its unwavering commitment to delivering results that drive real value for our clients. With a strong leadership team and an engaged, innovative staff, we are well positioned to build on our success and accelerate our growth as a trusted, industry-leading partner."

— Matt Cingcade, Co-President

About RoviSys

RoviSys delivers end-to-end process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions, from control systems and OT/IT integration to advanced analytics and lifecycle services. RoviSys has over twenty dedicated locations across The Americas, Asia-Pacific, & Europe, with expert teams of engineers who support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing.

Industry focus: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Sciences, Biotech, Pharma, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Aerospace, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, Semiconductor, Municipal Water, and more.

Information: www.rovisys.com

