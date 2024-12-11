Rowan University Taps Success Coaching Program to Boost Support for Online Learners

In collaboration with nonprofit InsideTrack, Rowan University launches student coaching program designed to break down barriers to enrollment for online and adult learners

GLASSBORO, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowan University —recognized by The Chronicle of Higher Education as the third fastest-growing public doctoral university in the nation—today announced the launch of an ambitious new three-year initiative that will pair prospective students with one-on-one success coaching in an effort to meet the needs of its fast-growing online student population. Located in Glassboro, N.J. and serving a diverse community of more than 23,000 learners, Rowan is partnering with national student success nonprofit InsideTrack to launch a personalized coaching program that will support online students to address the complex personal, professional, and financial barriers that can often prevent them from enrolling in and completing higher education.

"To meet the needs of learners, communities and employers across the region, we need to fundamentally rethink how we support students at every stage of their educational journey," said Darren Wagner, vice president of strategic enrollment at Rowan University. "Our approach must recognize each student's life context—acknowledging that many are balancing work, family, and school. It's about creating an accessible pathway that's flexible enough to fit into their lives while ensuring they receive the guidance, resources, and personalized support they need not only to enroll, but ultimately achieve their education and career aspirations."

While first-time, full-time student enrollment has declined significantly at many colleges throughout the U.S., Rowan University has seen record enrollments in part due to strong demand for online and hybrid options. It is a reflection of a nationwide trend. According to the CHLOE 9 report from nonprofit Quality Matters, colleges are reporting sustained interest in online and hybrid learning options, even among students enrolled in traditional on-campus programs.

As demand for online and flexible learning options continues to rise, Rowan will provide coaching for up to 5,000 prospective online students annually—from inquiry through their critical first weeks—to help students navigate the enrollment process and encourage persistence through the early stages of their academic journey. Rowan has selected InsideTrack, a national nonprofit widely known for its evidence-based coaching methodology that aims to enhance student enrollment, persistence, and completion rates, to help support their goal.

InsideTrack coaches provide comprehensive support by helping students define long-term goals to choose the right program, build meaningful connections with institutional and local resources—such as financial aid, wellness services, and academic support—navigate the challenges of balancing school with their busy lives, and proactively identify and address potential obstacles. By aligning short-term learning objectives with long-term career aspirations, the coaching empowers students to achieve success both academically and professionally.

InsideTrack's unique approach to supporting student enrollment uses one-on-one coaching—supported by a robust technology and analytics platform—to directly engage prospective and former students and help them navigate the enrollment process, define long-term goals, and plan to overcome potential barriers to completion.

In addition to direct student support, Rowan will also invest in the professional development of staff and campus leaders to ensure long-term sustainability of the program through InsideTrack's multi-tiered Coaching Development & Training (CD&T) program. The program will train Rowan's student support staff with the skills needed to continue providing high-quality, research-backed coaching beyond the partnership's initial term.

"Online and hybrid programs can create a pathway to career and educational opportunity, particularly for those who are navigating the complexity of multiple identities as working professionals, caregivers and more," said Ruth Bauer White, president of InsideTrack. "This is about bridging the gap between potential and support—and ensuring that students who opt for an online program are set up for success—both at the time of enrollment, and in the long term."

About Rowan University: A top 100 national public research institution, Rowan University offers bachelor's through doctoral and professional programs in person and online to 23,000 students. With eight colleges and nine schools, Rowan focuses on practical research at the intersection of health care, engineering, science and business while ensuring excellence in undergraduate education. Rowan has earned national recognition for innovation, high-quality, affordable education and public-private partnerships. One of two public universities in the nation to offer M.D. and D.O. degree programs, Rowan is developing New Jersey's first veterinary medical school.

About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is a mission-driven nonprofit that fuels positive change by empowering and advancing all learners to achieve their educational and career goals through the transformative power of coaching. We help people get the education they need to enhance well-being, create opportunity and secure meaningful employment — ultimately facilitating economic and social mobility. Since 2001, we have served over 3.5 million learners, partnering with more than 380 institutions and organizations to directly improve enrollment, retention, completion, and career advancement — tailoring our coaching outcomes to fit the needs of our partners and the learners they support. Our coaching methodology is evidence-based and research-confirmed, supporting all types of learners at every stage of their journey — especially those who face systemic barriers to postsecondary success. We are a catalyst for transformational impact, ultimately empowering learners and the organizations that serve them. For more, visit www.insidetrack.org and follow us on LinkedIn @InsideTrack and X @InsideTrack.

