Rower Consulting Teams Up with Dataiku to Revolutionize AI Solutions for Pharma and Beyond

ATLANTA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rower Consulting, a trailblazer in cutting-edge analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, is pleased to announce a dynamic partnership with Dataiku, a pioneering force in Everyday AI. This collaboration marks a leap forward in Rower Consulting's mission to empower the pharmaceutical and other verticals with enhanced real-time analytics and strategic adaptability. By merging Rower Consulting's industry expertise with Dataiku's state-of-the-art platform, this partnership aims to drive unparalleled growth and operational excellence for clients through personalized implementation strategies.

Central to this partnership is Dataiku's innovative platform, which serves as a centralized hub for data science, transformation workflows, and decision models with robust governance protocols. Leveraging this technology, Rower Consulting will develop tailored decision intelligence systems, empowering companies to transition to lean, digital-operating models that foster rapid value creation. Furthermore, Rower Consulting's comprehensive change management services will ensure swift implementation and seamless integration for clients across the pharmaceutical and other sectors.

"Our partnership with Dataiku represents an elevation of our capabilities to revolutionize AI solutions for the pharmaceutical industry and beyond. Together, we are poised to unlock unprecedented value for our clients, expanding the landscape of data-driven decision-making," remarked Nasheed Sabree, CEO and Founder of Rower Consulting. "By harnessing Dataiku's cutting-edge technology, we are empowering our clients with real-time, actionable insights that drive growth and profitability in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

About Rower Consulting

Rower Consulting is a leading provider of analytics and AI solutions, specializing in empowering industries such as pharmaceuticals with data-driven decision-making capabilities. With a team of industry experts and technologists, Rower Consulting is committed to driving innovation and delivering tangible results for its clients. For more information, visit https://rowerconsulting.com and follow the latest updates on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/rower.

