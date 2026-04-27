Rox Capital Partners Announces Sale of Water Infrastructure Platform Scruggs to The Sterling Group

Platform formed through the combination of Scruggs and Neil Technical Services (NTS); management team to continue under new ownership

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Rox Capital Partners ("Rox"), a Texas-based private equity firm, today announced the successful sale of The Scruggs Companies ("Scruggs") to The Sterling Group ("Sterling"). The company was formed through the combination of Scruggs and Neil Technical Services ("NTS") and is a leading regional provider of municipal water infrastructure solutions.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Scruggs provides flow control products and maintenance services that support municipal water and wastewater systems across the Southern and Midwestern United States.

Rox partnered with management to execute a focused growth strategy. Initiatives included expanding the company's product offering, enhancing service capabilities, and scaling operations across core markets, including the integration and growth of NTS. During Rox's ownership, Scruggs strengthened its position with municipal customers and built a platform for continued growth.

The existing leadership team, including key members of legacy Scruggs and NTS management, will continue to lead the business in partnership with Sterling.

"We are proud of what the Scruggs and NTS teams have accomplished and grateful for our partnership with management," said Al Cameron, Managing Partner at Rox Capital Partners. "This investment reflects our strategy of partnering with strong operators to build leading businesses in essential service sectors. We believe the company is well positioned for continued success in its next chapter with Sterling."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Rox Capital Partners

Rox Capital Partners is a Texas-based private equity firm focused on building and scaling lower middle market businesses. Rox partners with management teams to drive operational improvements, accelerate growth, and create long-term value across its portfolio. For more information, please visit www.roxcp.com.

SOURCE Rox Capital Partners